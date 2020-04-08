Michael Bennet endorses Biden for president

Sen. Michael Bennet Michael Farrand BennetHillicon Valley: Coronavirus tracking sparks surveillance concerns | Target delivery workers plan Tuesday walkout | Federal agency expedites mail-in voting funds to states | YouTube cracks down on 5G conspiracy videos Why being connected really matters for students Democratic senator criticizes Zoom's security and privacy policies MORE (D-Colo.) on Wednesday endorsed Joe Biden Joe BidenTrump shakes up WH communications team The Hill's Campaign Report: Wisconsin votes despite coronavirus pandemic The Intercept's Ryan Grim says Cuomo is winning over critics MORE’s White House bid, becoming the latest former 2020 hopeful to back the former vice president.

“Americans are asking two questions in this election: Who can beat Donald Trump Donald John TrumpCDC updates website to remove dosage guidance on drug touted by Trump Trump says he'd like economy to reopen 'with a big bang' but acknowledges it may be limited Graham backs Trump, vows no money for WHO in next funding bill MORE, and who can get anything done? That candidate is former Vice President Joe Biden, and I am proud to endorse him for President of the United States,” the Colorado Democrat said in a statement.

Bennet cited Biden’s experience in the Senate and as vice president, which he said situates him particularly well to tackle the coronavirus.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Joe is a proven leader who can bring Americans together and show that our best days are still ahead. His vast experience, temperament, and decency stand in stark contrast to those of Donald Trump, especially in these challenging times,” Bennet said.

“In the midst of a public health crisis and economic downturn, now more than ever we need an experienced leader to protect and guide our country,” he said.

The endorsement comes hours after Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersDrugmaker caps insulin costs at to help diabetes patients during pandemic The Hill's Campaign Report: Wisconsin votes despite coronavirus pandemic Sen. Brown endorses Biden for president MORE (I-Vt.), Biden’s sole remaining primary challenger, dropped out of the race, leaving the former vice president as the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee.

Biden has racked up support with a winning spree in March across several primaries and caucuses. Among those who have backed his campaign are a number of former 2020 contenders, including Sens. Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerEnlisting tech to fight coronavirus sparks surveillance fears Democrats urge administration to automatically issue coronavirus checks to more people Democrats ask EPA, Interior to pause rulemaking amid coronavirus MORE (D-N.J.), Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisHillicon Valley: Schiff presses intel chief on staff changes | Warren offers plan to secure elections | Twitter's Jack Dorsey to donate B to coronavirus fight | WhatsApp takes steps to counter virus misinformation WhatsApp limiting message forwarding in effort to stop coronavirus misinformation The Hill's Coronavirus Report: Dybul interview; Boris Johnson update MORE (D-Calif.) and Amy Klobuchar Amy Klobuchar Klobuchar's husband recounts battle with coronavirus: 'It just suddenly hit me' Hillicon Valley: Schiff presses intel chief on staff changes | Warren offers plan to secure elections | Twitter's Jack Dorsey to donate B to coronavirus fight | WhatsApp takes steps to counter virus misinformation Wisconsinites put lives on the line after SCOTUS decision MORE (D-Minn.), former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Pete ButtigiegButtigieg launches new PAC to aid down-ballot candidates HuffPost political reporter on why Bernie fell way behind Biden Economists fear slow pace of testing will prolong recession MORE and more.

Bennet ended his long shot White House bid in February amid languishing poll numbers and weak finishes in Iowa and New Hampshire.