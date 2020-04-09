Poll finds Biden with 11-point national lead on Trump

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenThe Hill's Campaign Report: Sanders exits, clearing Biden's path to nomination Former Clinton staffers invited to celebrate Sanders dropping out: report Sanders exit leaves deep disappointment on left MORE leads President Trump Donald John TrumpSenators demand more details from Trump on intel watchdog firing Overnight Health Care: Trump steps up attack on WHO | Fauci says deaths could be lower than first projected | House panel warns federal stockpile of medical supplies depleted | Mnuchin, Schumer in talks over relief deal Trump says he'll look into small business loan program restricting casinos MORE by 11 points in a new national survey released by CNN on Thursday.

The poll finds Biden with 53 percent support against 42 percent support for Trump. That’s the largest margin for any poll released this month.

A Monmouth University survey released on Thursday found Biden with a 4-point national lead. Most other recent surveys put Biden’s advantage between 3 points and 8 points.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump has a clear advantage in enthusiasm — 70 percent of the president’s supporters say they’re very excited to cast a ballot for him, compared to 50 percent of Biden’s supporters.

Both Trump and Biden have more than 90 percent support from voters within their own parties, but independents broke for Biden in the poll by 12 points. Biden also has a massive 30-point lead over Trump among women, while Trump’s lead among men is only at 7 points.

Biden has 72 percent support among voters of color. Trump leads by 8 points among white voters.

Among voters under the age of 35, Biden leads 62 percent to 31 percent. Among voters over the age of 55, Trump leads 55 percent to 42 percent.

Fifty-two percent of voters said they trust Biden to handle the coronavirus outbreak, compared to 43 percent who said Trump. On the issues of health care and helping the middle class, voters picked Biden over Trump by 18 points in both instances.

However, 50 percent of voters said they trust Trump on the economy, compared to 46 percent who said Biden.

The CNN-SSRS survey of 875 registered voters was conducted April 3-6 and has a 3.7 percentage point margin of error.