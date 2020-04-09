Sanders staffers will remain on campaign's health care plan through fall

Staffers for Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersTrump says Obama knows 'something that you don't know' about Biden The Hill's Campaign Report: Sanders exits, clearing Biden's path to nomination Former Clinton staffers invited to celebrate Sanders dropping out: report MORE’s (I-Vt.) 2020 presidential bid will be able to remain on the campaign's health care plan through the fall despite Sanders’s suspension of his campaign Wednesday, a spokesperson announced Thursday.

Faiz Shakir, Sanders’s campaign manager, made the announcement during an all-staff call, and a Sanders campaign official confirmed to The Hill that workers would remain on the campaign health care plan through October.

“Thankful to Bernie who we just found out was adamant his entire campaign staff stays on our health insurance through November so yay I still have health care but health insurance shouldn't be tied to your job!!!!!!!!” Sara Pearl, a former supervising producer for the campaign, tweeted Thursday.

The announcement comes one day after Sanders announced he would suspend his campaign, leaving former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenThe Hill's Campaign Report: Sanders exits, clearing Biden's path to nomination Former Clinton staffers invited to celebrate Sanders dropping out: report Sanders exit leaves deep disappointment on left MORE unopposed for the Democratic presidential nomination.

It also comes weeks after a former campaign staffer for former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg Michael BloombergFormer Clinton staffers invited to celebrate Sanders dropping out: report Sanders drops out of presidential race New York City auctioned off extra ventilators due to cost of maintenance: report MORE’s campaign sued on behalf of herself and other former campaign workers, arguing they were promised jobs through November before the campaign laid them off and Bloomberg ended his own campaign.