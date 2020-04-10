GOP ads hit vulnerable Senate Democrats over small business funding

The National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) is releasing digital advertisements targeting two vulnerable Senate Democrats over the party's opposition to a GOP bill to boost funding to small businesses amid the coronavirus.

The ads, targeting Alabama Sen. Doug Jones and Michigan Sen. Gary Peters Gary Charles PetersSenators demand more details from Trump on intel watchdog firing Group pushes Trump for creation of manufacturing chief GOP challenger outraises Michigan's Sen. Peters in first quarter MORE, say that families in their states are “facing an unprecedented crisis” and that the senators “just blocked their paychecks” by opposing the Republican plan.

NEW DIGITAL AD: We are targeting Jerry Peters in Detroit after Democrats blocked relief for small businesses and their employees affected by the Coronavirus yesterday. pic.twitter.com/WuRNt6PwK5 — The Senate Majority (@NRSC) April 10, 2020

“Nearly 17 million Americans have filed for unemployment in the last few weeks, but Senate Democrats, including Senator Peters, continue to play partisan games with critical small business relief," said NRSC spokesman Nathan Brand of the Michigan ad. "Michigan deserves better than Peters' attempt to once again threaten small businesses and their workers because of his and [Senate Minority Leader Charles] Schumer's [D-N.Y.] desire for a liberal wish list during this unprecedented crisis."

The NRSC did not clarify how much money went behind the ads, but a spokesperson confirmed to The Hill there is enough funding to keep them up for two days in Birmingham and Detroit.

The announcement of the ads comes a day after the Senate blocked dueling plans to provide additional funds to help small businesses grapple with the burgeoning coronavirus crisis.

Republicans, led by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellThe Hill's Coronavirus Report: Former Trump advisor Bossert says to test the well, not ill; Senate standoff on next relief bill McCarthy slams Democrats on funding for mail-in balloting Harris, Ocasio-Cortez among Democrats calling for recurring direct payments in fourth coronavirus bill MORE (Ky.), tried to pass an additional $250 billion for the Paycheck Protection Program, which provides loans and grants to small businesses with under 500 employees. Democrats blocked that measure and tried to pass their own plan, which would also include $100 billion for hospitals and $150 billion for state and local governments and an expansion of food assistance, as well as the small business funding.

The fund has been thrust into the spotlight in recent days over warning signs an avalanche of applications from small businesses, contractors and “gig” workers could deplete the money available.

Republicans sought to pass their plan by unanimous consent, a move blocked by Sens. Ben Cardin Benjamin (Ben) Louis CardinOvernight Health Care: Trump officials lay groundwork for May reopening | Democrats ramp up talks with Mnuchin on next relief deal | Fauci says death toll could be around 60,000 The Hill's Coronavirus Report: Former Trump advisor Bossert says to test the well, not ill; Senate standoff on next relief bill Democrats ramp up talks with Mnuchin on next COVID-19 relief deal MORE (D-Md.) and Chris Van Hollen Christopher (Chris) Van HollenThe Hill's Coronavirus Report: Former Trump advisor Bossert says to test the well, not ill; Senate standoff on next relief bill Pelosi digs in on next coronavirus bill: 'We have made our statement' Senate blocks dueling coronavirus relief plans MORE (D-Md.). Neither Jones not Peters actually cast votes for the proposal.

The NRSC ads represent the bind Republicans sought to put Democrats in: support for the GOP plan would have marked a legislative win for the other side, while opposition to it opens up a new line of attack heading into the November elections.

The Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee (DSCC), the NRSC's Democratic counterpart, fired back at the ads as misleading.

"Senate Republicans are trying to hide the fact that they blocked a plan this week to secure $250 billion more for small business assistance, $100 billion more for hospitals and health care provider funding, and $150 billion more for state and local government relief. At a time when Americans desperately need solutions, this is pure politics at its worst," said DSCC spokesperson Stewart Boss.

Jones and Peters are considered by many to be the two most vulnerable Senate Democrats up for reelection this year. Both of their states went for President Trump Donald John TrumpSanders says he wouldn't 'drop dead' if Trump decided on universal healthcare Overnight Health Care: Trump officials lay groundwork for May reopening | Democrats ramp up talks with Mnuchin on next relief deal | Fauci says death toll could be around 60,000 Hillicon Valley: State officials push for more election funds | Coronavirus surveillance concerns ramp up pressure for privacy bill | Senators warned not to use Zoom | Agencies ask FCC to revoke China Telecom's license MORE in 2016, and both Democrats are facing well-funded GOP challengers.

The Cook Political Report, a nonpartisan election handicapper, rates Jones’s race as “Lean” Republican and Peters’s race as “Lean” Democrat.