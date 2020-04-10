Trump campaign, RNC reach 17 million voters with digital efforts

President Trump Donald John TrumpSanders says he wouldn't 'drop dead' if Trump decided on universal healthcare Overnight Health Care: Trump officials lay groundwork for May reopening | Democrats ramp up talks with Mnuchin on next relief deal | Fauci says death toll could be around 60,000 Hillicon Valley: State officials push for more election funds | Coronavirus surveillance concerns ramp up pressure for privacy bill | Senators warned not to use Zoom | Agencies ask FCC to revoke China Telecom's license MORE’s reelection campaign and the Republican National Committee (RNC) have reached 17 million voters in less than a month since they’ve launched new digital efforts amid the coronavirus outbreak, which has halted in-person campaigning.

Trump Victory, a joint effort between the campaign and the RNC, said it had called 17 million people and recruited more than 276,000 new volunteers since adjusting to an “all-virtual campaign” on March 13.

"The Trump Campaign has made a seamless transition to virtual campaigning in accordance with coronavirus safety protocols. While President Trump is fighting the coronavirus, the campaign and RNC are able to reach more voters than ever to ensure that all Americans know about the President's leadership and determination in the face of this crisis," said Brad Parscale, Trump's campaign manager.

Trump Victory’s digital efforts are fueled by its “Trump Talk” tool, which allows the group to host trainings and other events.

The campaign said it is on track to surpass its voter contact numbers from the 2016 and 2018 election cycles.

The campaign’s digital outreach is part of its effort to maintain its profile as it finds itself largely sidelined amid the coronavirus pandemic. Trump, however, has still been successful in fixing the national spotlight on him with daily briefings on COVID-19 from the White House.

The effort is part of Trump Victory's campaign to gain an advantage over former Vice President Joe Biden, whose campaign has largely been relegated to hosting virtual town halls and fundraisers.