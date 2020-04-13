Mark Cuban won't rule out 2020 White House bid: 'So much can change'

Mark Cuban Mark CubanMark Cuban: 'When the scientists say it's safe for my employees to go back to work, that's when I'll feel confident' Sunday shows preview: Lawmakers, health officials address fallout from coronavirus pandemic Cuban says he'd spank daughter if she was partying during coronavirus pandemic MORE, owner of the NBA's Dallas Mavericks, on Sunday said he’s not ruling out a potential 2020 White House bid as the deadline to run as an independent candidate draws closer.

“I never would have never considered it prior to a month ago, now things are changing rapidly and dramatically,” he said on “Fox News Sunday” when asked if he was serious that he may consider running in November.

“I’m not saying no, but it's not something I’m actively pursuing,” Cuban added. “I’m just keeping the door open.”

ADVERTISEMENT

"You just don’t know what could happen between now and November."

Mark Cuban on whether or not he will be running for President this year. #FNS #FoxNews pic.twitter.com/gG899KktHH — FoxNewsSunday (@FoxNewsSunday) April 12, 2020

Cuban told Axios earlier this month he will “keep an open mind” but doubted that he would run for the White House this year.

On Sunday, Cuban said he still does not anticipate running in the fall but noted that things could change in the next few months.

“You just never know. This is not something we've seen ever, this is obviously a unique set of circumstances, you just don’t know what could happen between now and November,” Cuban said.

The November race is setting up to be a challenge between President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump shares tweet from supporter calling for Fauci to be fired Trump lashes out at New York Times over report on coronavirus response Fox News host hits back at Trump over Chris Wallace criticism: 'Enough' MORE and former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenWhy Joe Biden is weak on China Pollsters find unexpected boon: Americans stuck at home willing to talk Can Joe Biden build the excitement for his candidacy amid coronavirus? MORE, the presumptive Democratic nominee after Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersTom Hanks hosts a remote SNL Biden wins Alaska primary Alaska Democrats see spike in ballots in the 2020 vote-by-mail primary MORE (I-Vt.) suspended his campaign last week.

Much of the election has been clouded by the coronavirus pandemic, with candidates having to cancel traditional in-person events and opt for digital alternatives to reach voters.