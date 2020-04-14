Picking black woman as running mate could boost Biden in battleground states: poll

More than half of black voters in battleground states say that they would be either more excited or more likely to vote for former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenDemocrat-backed candidate wins Wisconsin Supreme Court race Trump uses coronavirus briefing to fire back at critics Biden beats Sanders in Wisconsin primary MORE in the November general election if he were to select an African American woman as his running mate, according to a new poll.

The poll — conducted for the advocacy group BlackPAC in the battleground states of Florida, Georgia, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin — found that 38 percent of black voters who already plan to vote for Biden in November would be more enthusiastic about it should he choose a black woman as his running mate. Another 17 percent said that doing so would make them more likely to vote for the former vice president.

Twenty-seven percent of respondents said that they already plan on casting their vote for Biden and that selecting a black woman as his vice president wouldn’t change that.

The results of the poll were first reported by Politico.

Biden has already said that he plans to tap a woman as his running mate, and that he’s looking at somewhere between six and 10 potential candidates.

Some Democrats are urging the former vice president to choose a black woman for the job, arguing that doing so would be an acknowledgement of the crucial role black voters have played in his presidential campaign.

One person seen as a top contender for the vice presidential slot on the ticket is Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisDemocratic senators want to create panel to determine how to reopen country Democrats must stick with Biden (because they are stuck with him) Schiff unveils bill to create coronavirus commission to review US response MORE (D-Calif.), Biden’s one-time rival in the Democratic primary. The BlackPAC poll showed the California senator with a net favorability of 32 points, with 50 percent of respondents viewing her in a positive light and only 18 percent viewing her unfavorably.

Another possible pick, former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams, scored a net favorability rating of 36 points in the poll. Forty-nine percent of respondents said they see her in a favorable light while 13 percent reported an unfavorable opinion of her.

Biden already holds a high favorability rating among black voters in battleground states — 73 percent, according to the BlackPAC survey. President Trump Donald John TrumpSenate committee to investigate origin of, response to coronavirus pandemic Amash teases possibility of third-party presidential bid Overnight Health Care: Trump fires back at critics during briefing | Trump claims he has authority on when to reopen states | Governors form groups to discuss plans | Fauci offers support to Trump | House delays return MORE, meanwhile, holds little ground with those voters. Only 17 percent said they view him favorably compared to 76 percent who have an unfavorable opinion of him.

In a head-to-head matchup in the battleground states, Biden holds a wide lead over Trump. Eighty-one percent of respondents said that they would vote for the former vice president in November and another 2 percent said they leaned towards him. Only 8 percent said they plan on voting for Trump, with another 1 percent leaning in his direction.

The BlackPAC poll, conducted by the Democratic polling firm Normington, Petts and Associates, surveyed 800 voters across eight battleground states — Florida, Georgia, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin — from April 1-5.

It has a margin of error of +/-3.5 percentage points.