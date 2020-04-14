Biden blasts Trump comments: 'I am not running for office to be King of America'

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenDemocrat-backed candidate wins Wisconsin Supreme Court race Trump uses coronavirus briefing to fire back at critics Biden beats Sanders in Wisconsin primary MORE on Tuesday ripped President Trump Donald John TrumpSenate committee to investigate origin of, response to coronavirus pandemic Amash teases possibility of third-party presidential bid Overnight Health Care: Trump fires back at critics during briefing | Trump claims he has authority on when to reopen states | Governors form groups to discuss plans | Fauci offers support to Trump | House delays return MORE for his assertion that he has the power to make states reopen their economies amid the continuing COVID-19 outbreak.

"I am not running for office to be King of America. I respect the Constitution. I’ve read the Constitution. I’ve sworn an oath to it many times," the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee tweeted.

"I respect the great job so many of this country’s governors — Democratic and Republican — are doing under these horrific circumstances," he said.