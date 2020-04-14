Biden opens 9-point lead over Trump in Arizona: poll

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenDemocrat-backed candidate wins Wisconsin Supreme Court race Trump uses coronavirus briefing to fire back at critics Biden beats Sanders in Wisconsin primary MORE is nine points ahead of President Trump Donald John TrumpSenate committee to investigate origin of, response to coronavirus pandemic Amash teases possibility of third-party presidential bid Overnight Health Care: Trump fires back at critics during briefing | Trump claims he has authority on when to reopen states | Governors form groups to discuss plans | Fauci offers support to Trump | House delays return MORE in Arizona, according to an OH Predictive Insights poll released Tuesday morning.

The poll showed Biden leading Trump 52 percent to 43 percent with 5 percent of voters undecided, up from the 6-point lead the former Vice President had in March.

Though the poll shows positive signs for Biden in the important swing state, the pollsters noted that 78 percent of the former vice president's supporters said they were "extremely enthusiastic" or "very enthusiastic" about the election compared to 88 percent of Trump's supporters.

“If Coronavirus is still rampaging through the country in November, campaigns may struggle to turn out voters on Election Day,” says Jacob Joss, data analyst at OHPI. “That task is going to be made even more difficult if a candidate’s supporters are not enthusiastic about voting for them in the first place. While the president faces a significant deficit, in these unprecedented times he is by no means out of this race."

The poll was conducted April 7-8 among 600 likely Arizona voters with a reported margin of error of 4 percent.