Poll: Biden leads Trump by 10 points in Virginia

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenDemocrat-backed candidate wins Wisconsin Supreme Court race Trump uses coronavirus briefing to fire back at critics Biden beats Sanders in Wisconsin primary MORE leads President Trump Donald John TrumpSenate committee to investigate origin of, response to coronavirus pandemic Amash teases possibility of third-party presidential bid Overnight Health Care: Trump fires back at critics during briefing | Trump claims he has authority on when to reopen states | Governors form groups to discuss plans | Fauci offers support to Trump | House delays return MORE by double digits in Virginia, according to a poll released Tuesday.

The survey from Virginia Commonwealth University's (VCU) L. Douglas Wilder School of Government and Public Affairs found Biden leading the president among likely voters by 10 points in the state days after becoming the presumptive Democratic nominee.

Biden holds the support of 51 percent of likely Virginia voters, while Trump sat at 41 percent. More Democrats in the state said that they would be voting for Biden than Republicans said the same for Trump, at 95 percent and 88 percent, respectively.

Trump holds a double-digit lead in the poll among white voters, 53 percent to 41 percent, but trails far behind among minority groups, as Biden sits at 75 percent among voters of color.

The former vice president also leads the president among all income brackets in the poll, but especially among middle class voters earning between $51,000 and $100,000, where he enjoys a 16-point lead.

VCU's poll contacted 663 likely voters from March 25 to April 8 and has a margin of error of plus or minus 5.68 percentage points.