McConnell hits McGrath over attacks in new ad

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellTop Georgia Republican endorses Doug Collins Senate bid Bottom line Senate punts stalled coronavirus aid to Thursday MORE (R-Ky.) is going after his Democratic opponent over her attack ads in a new ad of his own.

In an ad set to air Wednesday and shared exclusively with The Hill, McConnell touts his work passing a $2.2 trillion coronavirus relief package and hits Democrat Amy McGrath for her ads against him.

“Amy McGrath attacks Mitch McConnell for leading passage of the biggest economic rescue in American history. But while McGrath attacks, Mitch is working across the aisle to get hundreds of millions in federal dollars for Kentucky’s hospitals,” a narrator says. “McGrath attacks. Mitch McConnell leads.”

McConnell’s campaign did not say how much money went into the ad but said it was a "substantial statewide buy."

The Kentucky Republican was involved in negotiations to pass a $2.2 trillion relief package that ultimately passed the Senate in a 96-0 vote. The package, which President Trump Donald John TrumpSenate committee to investigate origin of, response to coronavirus pandemic Amash teases possibility of third-party presidential bid Overnight Health Care: Trump fires back at critics during briefing | Trump claims he has authority on when to reopen states | Governors form groups to discuss plans | Fauci offers support to Trump | House delays return MORE signed into law, beefs up unemployment insurance for four months, provides checks directly to Americans making under $99,000 and provides billions of dollars to hospitals and industries impacted by the outbreak, among other things.

The Senate is currently squabbling over additional funding to aid small businesses.

McConnell’s ad is the latest salvo on an escalating exchange between McConnell and McGrath in Kentucky’s increasingly expensive Senate race.

McConnell release a video last month accusing McGrath of “spending millions on false, partisan attacks,” a clip that came followed broadsides from the Democrat hammering McConnell for leaving Washington on March 12 to attend a ceremonial event in Louisville.

"That's right, he shut down the Senate in the middle of a pandemic and disappeared," McGrath said in a radio spot.

“The contrast between Mitch McConnell’s leadership for Kentucky and Amy McGrath’s lies to Kentuckians could not be starker,” Kevin Golden, McConnell’s campaign manager, fired back in a statement to The Hill.

“Senator McConnell is working nonstop to help our hospitals get needed funding, bring folks back home from overseas, and secure billions of dollars of coronavirus relief aid for Kentucky. Meanwhile, McGrath is airing false, negative ads and cheering on radical liberal politicians like Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiMore than 180 groups urge Congress to pass 0 billion in unrestricted aid to state, local governments Overnight Health Care: Trump fires back at critics during briefing | Trump claims he has authority on when to reopen states | Governors form groups to discuss plans | Fauci offers support to Trump | House delays return On The Money: Trump claims he has power to decide when to reopen states | Governors forming groups to discuss reopening | Senate caught in standoff over relief bill MORE and Chuck Schumer Charles (Chuck) Ellis SchumerDozens of progressive organizations call on Congress to fund vote-by-mail efforts Senior Democrat casts doubt on House returning next week Pelosi, Schumer to GOP: 'Stop posturing' on stalled coronavirus aid MORE who shamelessly play games with the health and economic well-being of Americans.”

The race between McConnell and McGrath is expected to be an expensive battle for the Kentucky Senate seat as each candidate raises massive sums of money that could fuel further ads. The Cook Political Report, a nonpartisan election handicapper, rates the race as likely Republican.