Trump campaign fundraising pitch seeks donations to 'hold China accountable'

A fundraising committee for President Trump Donald John TrumpSenate committee to investigate origin of, response to coronavirus pandemic Amash teases possibility of third-party presidential bid Overnight Health Care: Trump fires back at critics during briefing | Trump claims he has authority on when to reopen states | Governors form groups to discuss plans | Fauci offers support to Trump | House delays return MORE’s reelection campaign sent out a request for contributions to help the president “hold China accountable” by giving to his reelection bid.

The appeal builds on Trump’s frequent broadsides against China over its handling of the coronavirus outbreak as he seeks to pin blame for the global pandemic on Beijing.

“China has been lying and doing everything they can to cover up the spread of COVID-19 in their country,” the committee wrote. “It’s absolutely disgraceful and we can’t stand by and do nothing.”

“President Trump has always been tough on China, but he can’t hold them accountable on his own. That’s why he’s calling on YOU to stand with him and hold China accountable for their lies and deceptions during the Coronavirus pandemic.”

The committee added that its goal is to garner 10,000 donations before midnight.

The fundraising request piggybacks off rising criticism from Trump and congressional Republicans over reports Beijing downplayed the extent of the coronavirus outbreak in China.

“I don’t know if you’d say China’s to blame,” Trump said last month. “Certainly we didn’t get an early run on it. It would have been helpful if we had known about it earlier. But it comes from China, and it’s not a question about that - nobody’s questioning that.”

The tough rhetoric in the fundraising pitch Tuesday contrasts with remarks Trump made earlier this year when the president praised Beijing’s response to the COVID-19 outbreak, tweeting in January that “The United States greatly appreciates their efforts and transparency.”