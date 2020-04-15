Experience favored over gender, race of Biden's running mate: poll

The majority of Americans in a new poll said they want former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenOcasio-Cortez says it's 'legitimate to talk about' allegation against Biden Biden needs a history-making women's agenda in response to COVID Sanders: Progressives who 'sit on their hands' and don't support Biden would enable Trump reelection MORE's running mate to have executive experience, while smaller percentages of respondents stressed their gender or race.

Sixty-six percent of the polled voters said that it was important that Biden, 77, pick a running mate who has experience, the new Politico/Morning Consult poll reveals.

Comparatively, 29 percent of voters surveyed said that it was important that Biden's pick for vice president be a woman and 22 percent said it was important they be a person of color.

ADVERTISEMENT

About 80 percent of Democrats said that it was important that Biden's running mate have legislative and executive experience, pollsters noted, while roughly half said that it was important for his VP choice to be younger than him and a woman.

The poll of nearly 2,000 registered voters was conducted between April 10-12, right after Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersOcasio-Cortez says it's 'legitimate to talk about' allegation against Biden Hillicon Valley: Amazon workers fired after criticizing company | Apple sharing mobility data to track virus | Tax pros targeted by hackers Sanders: Progressives who 'sit on their hands' and don't support Biden would enable Trump reelection MORE (I-Vt.) withdrew from the Democratic presidential primary race, making Biden the presumptive nominee.

The former vice president has already made his intentions clear of picking a female running mate, and handful of candidates have emerged, including Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisDemocrats slam EPA proposal not to tighten air quality standards Overnight Energy: EPA declines to toughen air quality standards | Trump to rent 27M barrels of storage space to oil companies | States, green groups sue Trump over efficiency rollback Picking black woman as running mate could boost Biden in battleground states: poll MORE (D-Calif.), Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D), former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacy Abrams (D) and Sens. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth WarrenBiden needs a history-making women's agenda in response to COVID Democrats slam EPA proposal not to tighten air quality standards The Hill's Campaign Report: Obama gives Biden boost with endorsement MORE (D-Mass.) and Amy Klobuchar Amy KlobucharDozens of progressive organizations call on Congress to fund vote-by-mail efforts Election officials need resources and flexibility, not federal mandates Michelle Obama to promote absentee voting MORE (D-Minn.).

Both Harris and Whitmer have appeared virtually with Biden during campaign events.