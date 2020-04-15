Warren endorses Biden for president

Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth WarrenBiden needs a history-making women's agenda in response to COVID Democrats slam EPA proposal not to tighten air quality standards The Hill's Campaign Report: Obama gives Biden boost with endorsement MORE (D-Mass.) endorsed Joe Biden Joe BidenOcasio-Cortez says it's 'legitimate to talk about' allegation against Biden Biden needs a history-making women's agenda in response to COVID Sanders: Progressives who 'sit on their hands' and don't support Biden would enable Trump reelection MORE’s presidential campaign Wednesday morning as the former vice president works to gin up support across the Democratic Party.

Warren, a former 2020 candidate who dropped out of the race last month, touted Biden’s tenure as vice president for eight years, saying he has the experience to tackle the country’s most pressing issues.

"Joe Biden has spent nearly his entire life in public service. He knows that a government run with integrity, competence, and heart will save lives and save livelihoods. And we can't afford to let Donald Trump continue to endanger the lives and livelihoods of every American," she said in an email to supporters.

