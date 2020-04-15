Progressive group releases ad hitting Republicans over voting by mail opposition

A prominent progressive group released a television ad Wednesday hitting Republicans over their opposition to expanding mail-in voting.

The video from the Progressive Change Campaign Committee (PCCC), titled “If it’s good enough for Trump,” features President Trump Donald John TrumpPompeo says WHO needs 'to do its job' as Trump moves to halt funding Trump campaign fundraising pitch seeks donations to 'hold China accountable' Schumer: Trump thinks coronavirus crisis 'revolves around him' MORE’s remarks that he can vote by mail despite his unsubstantiated warnings that the method is susceptible to fraud and includes testimonies from frustrated Wisconsin voters who had to vote in person in the state’s primary last week.

“I don't think people should be voting today. People are dying!” one Wisconsinite says in the 30-second clip.

“If this is what the Republicans will do in Wisconsin, just imagine what they'll do in November,” says a narrator before adding that “President Trump voted by mail as recently as last month.”

The ad will be aired on MSNBC, Fox News and CNN, as well as local outlets in Kentucky, the home state of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellNew York, New Jersey lawmakers demand more federal aid for states hardest hit by coronavirus McConnell hits McGrath over attacks in new ad Hispanic advocacy organization launches campaign to include immigrants in pandemic relief MORE (R).

The PCCC did not clarify how much money went into producing the ad, saying only that the scale of the initial buy, scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday, could be boosted depending "on the success of online fundraising."

The video’s release comes as Democrats and Republicans wage a fiercely partisan battle over expanding mail-in voting.

Liberals have clamored for funding to enable states to either shift to all-mail elections or at least expand absentee voting, saying voters should not have to choose between their health or standing in long lines at polling stations during the coronavirus pandemic.

Trump and Republican allies on Capitol Hill have dismissed such calls, saying that mail-in voting is particularly susceptible to fraud or administrative failures, though there has been no evidence presented to back these claims.

“Republicans should fight very hard when it comes to state wide mail-in voting. Democrats are clamoring for it. Tremendous potential for voter fraud, and for whatever reason, doesn’t work out well for Republicans,” Trump tweeted last week.

Republicans should fight very hard when it comes to state wide mail-in voting. Democrats are clamoring for it. Tremendous potential for voter fraud, and for whatever reason, doesn’t work out well for Republicans. @foxandfriends — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 8, 2020

Trump cast a mail-in ballot in the GOP primary last month in Florida, which allows voters to request absentee ballots without providing an excuse as to why they need one.