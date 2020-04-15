Michigan, Wisconsin Democratic senators endorse Biden

The Democratic senators for Michigan and Wisconsin announced their endorsements of Joe Biden Joe BidenOcasio-Cortez says it's 'legitimate to talk about' allegation against Biden Biden needs a history-making women's agenda in response to COVID Sanders: Progressives who 'sit on their hands' and don't support Biden would enable Trump reelection MORE’s presidential bid Wednesday as the former vice president seeks to make inroads in the crucial swing states.

Michigan Sens. Debbie Stabenow and Gary Peters and Wisconsin Sen. Tammy Baldwin announced their support for Biden, who has all but locked up the 2020 Democratic nomination after Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), his lone remaining primary rival, dropped out and endorsed him.

Both Stabenow and Peters cited Biden’s work in the Obama administration to bail out the auto industry, which helped the Wolverine State during the recession.

“Joe Biden has always had our backs in Michigan,” said Stabenow. “Time after time, he has been there for us when it really counted. Whether it's standing with our auto industry during the 2009 crisis, protecting our Great Lakes or making sure people have health care, Joe Biden understands our Michigan way of life.”

“I am proud to endorse Joe Biden because he’s always been there for Michigan. From standing with our state in rescuing the auto industry to providing economic stimulus to guide our communities out of the financial crisis — Joe has shown that he'll continue to be a champion for Michigan’s middle class families and workers,” added Peters.

Baldwin touted the importance Wisconsin holds in the 2020 race and said she would do everything she could to help Biden win the key state in November.

“I'm supporting Joe Biden for president not just because he's always fought for the bold, progressive change that working families in Wisconsin need — but because he understands that everyone deserves to be treated with dignity and respect — and afforded the opportunity to thrive,” Baldwin said in a video. “The road to the White House goes right through Wisconsin, and I’m going to do everything I can to make sure Joe Biden wins here in November. And I hope you’ll join me.”

The endorsements from the three senators follow backing for Biden from Democratic heavy hitters like former President Obama and Sens. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.).

While unsurprising, the latest endorsements set up crucial establishment support for Biden in two states Democrats are eager to flip after narrowly losing them to President Trump in 2016.