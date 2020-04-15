Ocasio-Cortez on Biden endorsement: 'We'll see'

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Alexandria Ocasio-CortezOcasio-Cortez says it's 'legitimate to talk about' allegation against Biden The Hill's Campaign Report: Obama gives Biden boost with endorsement Schumer, Ocasio-Cortez demand federal funds for funeral, burial costs in New York MORE (D-N.Y.) said Wednesday that she’s not ready to endorse former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenOcasio-Cortez says it's 'legitimate to talk about' allegation against Biden Biden needs a history-making women's agenda in response to COVID Sanders: Progressives who 'sit on their hands' and don't support Biden would enable Trump reelection MORE's White House bid, adding that Democrats' teams have been in touch in the past 24 hours.

Speaking in a web interview with the authors of Politico Playbook, Ocasio-Cortez said that while she still wants policy assurances from Biden, in the end it will be important for Democrats to support the party's nominee in November.

“We’ll see,” Ocasio-Cortez said when asked about endorsing Biden. “We’re having conversations with Biden’s team, and trying to figure out what some of these policy conversations will look like. I would love to see the vice president clarify and deepen his policy stances on certain issues. But aside from that, I think it’s incredibly important we support the Democratic nominee in November.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Ocasio-Cortez said she would like to see Biden take more progressive stances on health care, immigration and climate change.

The freshman lawmaker was a surrogate for Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersOcasio-Cortez says it's 'legitimate to talk about' allegation against Biden Hillicon Valley: Amazon workers fired after criticizing company | Apple sharing mobility data to track virus | Tax pros targeted by hackers Sanders: Progressives who 'sit on their hands' and don't support Biden would enable Trump reelection MORE before the Vermont independent ended his presidential campaign, and her reluctance to endorse Biden comes two days after the senator himself announced his support for the former vice president.

In an interview on Tuesday with The Associated Press, Sanders said it would be “irresponsible” for his supporters to refuse to back Biden, warning that it would lead to President Trump Donald John TrumpPompeo says WHO needs 'to do its job' as Trump moves to halt funding Trump campaign fundraising pitch seeks donations to 'hold China accountable' Schumer: Trump thinks coronavirus crisis 'revolves around him' MORE's reelection.

“I believe that it’s irresponsible for anybody to say, ‘Well, I disagree with Joe Biden -- I disagree with Joe Biden! -- and therefore I’m not going to be involved,' ” Sanders said.

Ocasio-Cortez also created a stir on Tuesday for saying it is “legitimate to talk about” sexual assault claims a former staffer has made against Biden.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I think it's legitimate to talk about these things," Ocasio-Cortez said at a forum hosted by The Wing. "And if we want, if we again want to have integrity, you can't say, you know - both believe women, support all of this, until it inconveniences you, until it inconveniences us."

Tara Reade, who worked for Biden’s Senate office in the early 1990s, claims that he sexually assaulted her in 1993.

Biden has not personally addressed the matter, but his campaign denies the allegation.

"Such claims should also be diligently reviewed by an independent press. What is clear about this claim: It is untrue. This absolutely did not happen," Biden's deputy campaign manager, Kate Bedingfield, has said.

Last year, Reade was one of several women to accuse Biden of inappropriate touching. Biden made a blanket apology to all of the women he had made uncomfortable. Reade did not allege at the time that Biden had sexually assaulted her.

Ocasio-Cortez did not address the matter again on Wednesday, but said it is important for her to “be in solidarity with my family” and “the families that I represent" if she is to support Biden in November.

“At the end of the day, one of these two people is going to be president. It will either be Donald Trump or Joe Biden that will be elected president in November and we have to live in a reality of those choices,” Ocasio-Cortez said.

“And I know that there may be a lot of folks that are uncomfortable with that, but as a person that represents and intensely vulnerable community, a community where this choice can very much mean the difference between life and death or being separated from their children or not, I think it’s for me personally very important to be in solidarity with my family with the families that I represent in supporting Joe Biden November."