Schiff throws support behind Biden

Rep. Adam Schiff Adam Bennett SchiffDemocrats blast Trump's move to suspend WHO funding Top Georgia Republican endorses Doug Collins Senate bid Juan Williams: What Tiger King tells us about Trump's America MORE (D-Calif.) endorsed Joe Biden Joe BidenOcasio-Cortez says it's 'legitimate to talk about' allegation against Biden Biden needs a history-making women's agenda in response to COVID Sanders: Progressives who 'sit on their hands' and don't support Biden would enable Trump reelection MORE’s White House campaign, casting the former vice president as a leader who can grapple with the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

“As we face a global pandemic with increasingly severe economic and public health implications, it is more important than ever that we have a President who places the interests of the American people first and knows how to lead. Someone with experience, great competence and compassion. Someone who will bring together the best minds and apply the best science. Someone like Joe Biden,” Schiff said in a statement.

“He knows how to tackle big problems, how to unite people and inspire the best in all of us. He is ethical and compassionate, hard working and methodical. And he has exactly the right experience to help America and the rest of the world overcome this pandemic and lead us to prosperity," Schiff continued.

The support from Schiff comes after high-profile Democrats like former President Obama and Sens. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersOcasio-Cortez says it's 'legitimate to talk about' allegation against Biden Hillicon Valley: Amazon workers fired after criticizing company | Apple sharing mobility data to track virus | Tax pros targeted by hackers Sanders: Progressives who 'sit on their hands' and don't support Biden would enable Trump reelection MORE (I-Vt.) and Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth WarrenBiden needs a history-making women's agenda in response to COVID Democrats slam EPA proposal not to tighten air quality standards The Hill's Campaign Report: Obama gives Biden boost with endorsement MORE (D-Mass.) announced their endorsements for Biden.

Schiff, who has served in the House since 2001, saw his profile soar due to his chairmanship of the House Intelligence Committee during the chamber’s impeachment investigation and his role as Democrats’ top impeachment manager during the Senate trial.

Biden has all but locked up the 2020 Democratic endorsement after all of his primary rivals dropped out of the race and backed his presidential bid.