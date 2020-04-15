Biden holds 5-point national lead over Trump: poll

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenOcasio-Cortez says it's 'legitimate to talk about' allegation against Biden Biden needs a history-making women's agenda in response to COVID Sanders: Progressives who 'sit on their hands' and don't support Biden would enable Trump reelection MORE holds a 5-point lead over President Trump Donald John TrumpPompeo says WHO needs 'to do its job' as Trump moves to halt funding Trump campaign fundraising pitch seeks donations to 'hold China accountable' Schumer: Trump thinks coronavirus crisis 'revolves around him' MORE nationally, according to a weekly poll.

Forty-eight percent of voters said they would vote for the presumptive Democratic nominee, compared to 43 percent who said they would vote for Trump, according to an Economist/YouGov poll conducted this week.

That was in line with Biden's 6-point lead in the same poll last week.

Both Biden and Trump have an overwhelming lead with voters of their own party, with 90 percent of Democrats saying they’d vote for Biden and 91 percent of Republicans saying they’d vote for Trump, based on the poll.

Among independents, Trump has a slim 3 point lead at 42 percent compared to 39 percent, according to the poll.

Biden has a large lead over Trump with black voters, at 79 percent compared to Trump's 13 percent, based on the poll. Biden also has a lead with Hispanic voters, at 44 percent to 40 percent, whereas Trump has a 6-point lead with white voters at 49 percent to Biden's 43 percent.

The Economist/YouGov poll was conducted from April 12 to 14 and surveyed 1,166 registered voters. There is a margin of error of 3.4 percentage points.