Poll: Trump leads Biden by 7 points in North Carolina

President Trump Donald John TrumpPompeo says WHO needs 'to do its job' as Trump moves to halt funding Trump campaign fundraising pitch seeks donations to 'hold China accountable' Schumer: Trump thinks coronavirus crisis 'revolves around him' MORE has a 7-point lead over former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenOcasio-Cortez says it's 'legitimate to talk about' allegation against Biden Biden needs a history-making women's agenda in response to COVID Sanders: Progressives who 'sit on their hands' and don't support Biden would enable Trump reelection MORE in the crucial swing state of North Carolina, according to a new poll from the Civitas Institute released Wednesday.

Trump has the support of 49 percent of likely North Carolina voters, while 42 percent support Biden. Another 9 percent say they are undecided.

Trump is buoyed by a strong approval rating, with 52 percent of likely voters who participated in the survey saying they approve of the job he’s doing as president. Fifty-seven percent of voters also said they think the Trump administration is doing a good job tackling the coronavirus.

Trump won North Carolina by under 4 points in 2016 against Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonSanders: Progressives who 'sit on their hands' and don't support Biden would enable Trump reelection The Hill's Campaign Report: Obama gives Biden boost with endorsement In the heat of crisis, Trump melts away MORE.

The Tar Heel State is expected to be a chief battleground in the 2020 cycle, as it is also home to competitive senate and gubernatorial races. North Carolina has seen an influx in outside spending to boost Trump, Biden and down ballot contenders.

Sen. Thom Tillis Thomas (Thom) Roland TillisGOP senators urge Trump to protect insurers from state legislation House Dems introduce anti-price gouging legislation North Carolina Senate race emerges as 2020 bellwether MORE (R) maintains a narrow 4-point lead over Democratic senatorial candidate Cal Cunningham in the poll, and Gov. Roy Cooper (D) maintains a strong approval rating, including 48 percent among Republicans.

“This poll is fairly consistent with the national trend for President Trump and governors,” said Civitas President Donald Bryson. “The president is seeing an overall bump in approval ratings, and governors are enjoying leaps in approval ratings.”

The Civitas Institute poll surveyed 500 likely North Carolina voters from April 5-7 and has a margin of error of 4.38 percent.