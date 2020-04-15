Poll: Democrats mostly satisfied with Biden as nominee, split on whether he is best choice

A new poll suggests that the majority of Democratic voters are satisfied with former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenOcasio-Cortez says it's 'legitimate to talk about' allegation against Biden Biden needs a history-making women's agenda in response to COVID Sanders: Progressives who 'sit on their hands' and don't support Biden would enable Trump reelection MORE as the presumptive nominee, but remain divided on whether he is the best choice for the nation.

Conducted by HuffPost-YouGov, the poll was administered after Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersOcasio-Cortez says it's 'legitimate to talk about' allegation against Biden Hillicon Valley: Amazon workers fired after criticizing company | Apple sharing mobility data to track virus | Tax pros targeted by hackers Sanders: Progressives who 'sit on their hands' and don't support Biden would enable Trump reelection MORE (I-Vt.) suspended his campaign but before he offered Biden his official endorsement, according to HuffPost.

The poll questioned participants on levels of satisfaction, ranging from "enthusiastic" to "upset."

Two-thirds of the poll's 1,000 participants said they were satisfied with Biden as the nominee, and of that, 35 percent said they were enthusiastic.

On whether Biden was the best candidate for the party, 39 percent of Democrats he was not while 40 percent said he was, with 21 percent of the remaining participants marking their position as "unsure."

Fifteen percent of Democrats said they were dissatisfied by Biden's presumptive appointment, and 12 percent said they were upset by the results.

The poll showcases a wide generational gap within Democratic Party voters, as participants 45 and older are nearly four times as likely to say they are enthusiastic for Biden to be the nominee than people who are under 45.

Moderate voters for the party are also more enthusiastic about Biden at 53 percent, compared with self-described liberals who are only 19 percent entirely enthusiastic. Thirty-five percent of self-described liberals did say they were at least satisfied.

Democratic and Democratic-leaning voters are nearly split on the unity of their party, with 37 percent saying it is united, while 38 percent say it is divided. The remaining results suggested 24 percent are unsure about party unity.

Around two-thirds of the Democratic participants said they are at least satisfied with the future they see for their party; 26 percent characterized their position as enthusiastic, while a combined third said they were either dissatisfied or upset about future outlooks for the party.

A majority of voters are somewhat confident the Democratic primary was conducted fairly at 64 percent agreement, while 38 percent said they were very confident with the process.