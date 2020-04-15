Biden hits Trump over decision not to wear face mask

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenOcasio-Cortez says it's 'legitimate to talk about' allegation against Biden Biden needs a history-making women's agenda in response to COVID Sanders: Progressives who 'sit on their hands' and don't support Biden would enable Trump reelection MORE on Wednesday hit President Trump Donald John TrumpPompeo says WHO needs 'to do its job' as Trump moves to halt funding Trump campaign fundraising pitch seeks donations to 'hold China accountable' Schumer: Trump thinks coronavirus crisis 'revolves around him' MORE over his decision to forego wearing a mask amid the coronavirus pandemic, telling voters during a town hall event that he does not step outside without a mask.

"I wish he would stop talking and let the scientists speak," Biden said speaking from his at-home television studio in Wilmington, Del. "I don't walk out of this house without a mask on. I don't walk out in my yard to talk to the secret service without a mask on. It's critical."

"When I get off this [video town hall], I'm picking up a mask on the table there because there are people running this TV apparatus down here," he continued. "We have an obligation. We have an obligation to be responsible. It's a little like saying you have a right to drive your automobile, but you can't go 90 miles an hour. Well guess what, why can't you go? Because people get killed."

Joe Biden criticizes President Trump for not wearing a mask in public: “I wish he would stop talking and let the scientists speak. I don’t walk out of this house without a mask on.” https://t.co/JiSvyz8zmQ pic.twitter.com/p5nmtK463Y — ABC News (@ABC) April 15, 2020

Biden and his wife Jill posed for a photo wearing face masks in their backyard last weekend to mark the Easter holiday.

JOE BIDEN WEARING FACE MASK IN EASTER PHOTO-STILL SUN0146-Former VP Joe Biden and his wife Jill posed for an Easter Sunday photo in their backyard in Wilmington DE. The presumptive Democratic nominee for president is wearing a lowered face mask as they pose with their dogs. pic.twitter.com/drMOiclQYz — CBS Newspath (@cbsnewspath) April 13, 2020

Trump announced earlier this month that his administration would recommend Americans wear homemade masks or face coverings to prevent the spread of COVID-19, but added the recommendation was voluntary.

“You can do it. You don't have to do it. I'm choosing not to do it, but some people may want to do it, and that's OK,” Trump said.

A number of states have taken the step of mandating that people wear masks while out in public, in grocery stores or in other situations.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo Andrew CuomoNew York, New Jersey lawmakers demand more federal aid for states hardest hit by coronavirus Trump eases back on asserting power over governors on reopening On The Trail: Governors rebuke Trump for claiming 'total' authority MORE (D) said on Wednesday he will issue an executive order requiring people in the state to wear some kind of face-covering when out in public. In Rhode Island, Gov. Gina Raimondo (D) signed an executive order mandating that business employers wear masks.

Biden's comments come after conservative protesters in Michigan descended on Michigan's state Capitol on Wednesday to protest Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's (D) stay-at-home order amid the pandemic.

"Those people should get off of their state capital's lawn. Look at the states that haven't locked down. Look what's happening to them. More people are dying. More people are getting sick," Biden said.