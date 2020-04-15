Warren: If Biden asked me to be VP, I would say yes

Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth WarrenBiden needs a history-making women's agenda in response to COVID Democrats slam EPA proposal not to tighten air quality standards The Hill's Campaign Report: Obama gives Biden boost with endorsement MORE (D-Mass.) said Wednesday that she would agree to running as vice president on the Democratic ticket with presumptive presidential candidate Joe Biden Joe BidenOcasio-Cortez says it's 'legitimate to talk about' allegation against Biden Biden needs a history-making women's agenda in response to COVID Sanders: Progressives who 'sit on their hands' and don't support Biden would enable Trump reelection MORE.

Asked by MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow Rachel Anne MaddowSchumer: Trump thinks coronavirus crisis 'revolves around him' How reporters should handle coronavirus briefings Overnight Health Care: Trump steps up attack on WHO | Fauci says deaths could be lower than first projected | House panel warns federal stockpile of medical supplies depleted | Mnuchin, Schumer in talks over relief deal MORE what she would say if the former vice president asked her to be his running mate, Warren said she would say yes.

The comments come just hours after Warren endorsed Biden, her former primary opponent, in the race.

Warren expanded on her endorsement Wednesday during her interview with Maddow, praising Biden for his empathy that she said would be beneficial in leading the country, especially amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Warren said President Trump Donald John TrumpPompeo says WHO needs 'to do its job' as Trump moves to halt funding Trump campaign fundraising pitch seeks donations to 'hold China accountable' Schumer: Trump thinks coronavirus crisis 'revolves around him' MORE measures crises in terms of what advances his personal political and financial interests.

“Biden is very different; he is the kind of man who has human empathy,” Warren said.

“He’s a man who has a good heart and that's what we need in a leader — someone who is steady, who is prepared, but ultimately who cares not just about himself, but cares about everyone," she continued. "That is what's going to get us through this crisis, that is what's going to help us rebuild this country."

Warren has been floated as a possible running mate for Biden, who has already pledged to choose a female running mate.

Biden said he is considering somewhere between six and 10 candidates for the slot, but it’s unclear if that list includes Warren.

Warren was among the last of Biden's former presidential primary opponents to endorse him in the race. Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersOcasio-Cortez says it's 'legitimate to talk about' allegation against Biden Hillicon Valley: Amazon workers fired after criticizing company | Apple sharing mobility data to track virus | Tax pros targeted by hackers Sanders: Progressives who 'sit on their hands' and don't support Biden would enable Trump reelection MORE (I-Vt.), the last to drop out, endorsed Biden earlier this week. Biden also cinched an endorsement from former President Obama.