Democratic challenger outraises Tillis in North Carolina Senate race

North Carolina Democrat Cal Cunningham outraised Sen. Thom Tillis Thomas (Thom) Roland TillisThe Hill's Campaign Report: Warren throws her support behind Biden Poll: Trump leads Biden by 7 points in North Carolina GOP senator: Burr owes everybody an explanation over stock sales MORE (R) in the first quarter of 2020 in the Tar Heel State’s closely-watched Senate race.

Cunningham, an Army veteran and businessman, hauled in $4.4 million in the first three months of 2020, compared with about $2.1 million for Tillis. However, Cunningham’s bank account is less than half the size of Tillis’s – Cunningham has about $3 million cash on hand while Tillis boasts a $6.5 million war chest.

"Outraising incumbent Senator Thom Tillis 2-to-1 makes it is clearer than ever that North Carolinians are sick of a weak, ineffective Senator who has put his political interests ahead of North Carolinians time and time again," said Devan Barber, Cunningham's campaign manager. "While Tillis spends his days kowtowing to [Senate Majority Leader] Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellRepublicans go on attack as loans for small businesses start to run out Business loan funds almost exhausted as Schumer, Mnuchin wrestle over deal Trump threatens to adjourn both chambers of Congress MORE and trying to get right with his base, Cal is speaking to voters everywhere and listening to their concerns.

"And it’s clear based on these reports that Cal’s message is resonating," Barber added.

Polling indicates a tight race between Cunningham and Tillis as the contest emerges as a bellwether of the battle for control of the Senate.

The Tar Heel State, which is also a chief presidential battleground, has seen a massive influx of outside spending as both parties see Tillis’s seat as a lynchpin of their plans to control the Senate.

The two leading Democratic and Republican super PACs focusing on Senate campaigns doled out a combined $47 million in the last two weeks of March alone into fall advertising reservations in North Carolina.

“It’s going to be kind of the pivotal race to decide who has the majority in the Senate this fall,” one state Democratic official told The Hill earlier this month, adding that “if one party does well here, then it bodes well for how they’re doing nationally.”

While President Trump Donald John TrumpRepublicans go on attack as loans for small businesses start to run out Warren: If Biden asked me to be VP, I would say yes NFL considers playing in empty stadiums with 2020 season set to start in September: report MORE took North Carolina in 2016 over Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonPoll: Trump leads Biden by 7 points in North Carolina Krystal and Saagar debate former Clinton advisor on Biden's electability Sen. Collins says Trump has been 'very uneven' on coronavirus MORE, Democrats are hopeful that changing demographics in the suburbs around Charlotte and Raleigh, fueled in part by a surge in Democratic-leaning professionals, will push them over the finish line up and down the ballot in November.

The Cook Political Report, a nonpartisan election handicapper, rates the North Carolina race a “toss-up.”