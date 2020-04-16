Biden announces endorsements from End Citizens United, Let America Vote

Joe Biden Joe BidenCalifornia teen asks Obama to deliver virtual commencement address to the Class of 2020 Warren: If Biden asked me to be VP, I would say yes 15 things to know about coronavirus for today MORE on Thursday announced he had received endorsements from End Citizens United and Let America Vote as the former vice president works to unite Democratic support around his White House bid.

Biden said in a statement first provided to The Hill that he would work as president to curtail the power of outside money in politics and expand access to the ballot for all voters.

“Our Constitution doesn’t begin with the phrase, ‘We the Democrats’ or ‘We the Republicans.’ And it certainly doesn’t begin with the phrase, ‘We the Donors.’ It begins with ‘We the People.’ Today, our campaign finance and electoral systems are broken. I’m excited to work with End Citizens United and Let America Vote to fix this once and for all,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Biden said he would work to overturn the Citizens United Supreme Court decision, which lifted restrictions on independent expenditures to political campaigns by corporations and would institute automatic and same-day voter registration and incentivize states to automatically restore voting rights for felons who have served their time.

The groups, which have a combined 4 million members, advocate for curtailing the power of outside money in politics and fighting voter suppression, respectively. The groups cited the former vice president’s commitments to end “the dominance of big money in politics,” fight gerrymandering and strengthen federal ethics rules in announcing their endorsements.

“Donald Trump is the most corrupt President in modern history and he has spent his Presidency enriching himself, his family, and corporate special interests,” said End Citizens United President Tiffany Muller. “Joe Biden has spent his career fighting to make sure our democracy includes everyone, and I know he’ll work to get big money out of our politics and more Americans participating in our democracy.

“Joe Biden will take on the corporate special interests on day one and it’s why we need him as the next President of the United States.”

The endorsement from the two groups comes as Biden works to unite the Democratic base in his effort to unseat President Trump Donald John TrumpRepublicans go on attack as loans for small businesses start to run out Warren: If Biden asked me to be VP, I would say yes NFL considers playing in empty stadiums with 2020 season set to start in September: report MORE.

The former vice president has been backed by former President Obama and Sens. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersWarren: If Biden asked me to be VP, I would say yes Hillicon Valley: Pentagon IG could not determine if White House interfered in cloud contract | Amazon firings fuel controversy over virus response | States begin shifting to mail-in voting | Agencies warn of North Korean cyber threats The Hill's Campaign Report: Warren throws her support behind Biden MORE (I-Vt.) and Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth WarrenWarren: If Biden asked me to be VP, I would say yes The Hill's Campaign Report: Warren throws her support behind Biden Former Sanders press secretary: 'My objective is to push Joe Biden into being a better candidate' MORE (D-Mass.) in recent days as he works to shore up support from the Democratic Party’s left flank.