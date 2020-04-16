Harris on if she'd serve as Biden's VP: 'I'd be honored to serve with Joe'

Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisStacey Abrams says she would be an 'excellent' running mate for Biden Trump is right to push hydroxychloroquine Experience favored over gender, race of Biden's running mate: poll MORE (D-Calif.) said Thursday she would be “honored” to serve as former vice president and presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenCalifornia teen asks Obama to deliver virtual commencement address to the Class of 2020 Warren: If Biden asked me to be VP, I would say yes 15 things to know about coronavirus for today MORE’s running mate if asked, but said that her current focus is on addressing the coronavirus pandemic.

MSNBC’s Craig Melvin played a clip of Biden recalling that former President Obama told him there wasn't "a single important issue" they disagreed on. Asked if Harris fit the same description, Biden replied, “I think so,” but said he had not spoken directly to Harris on the matter.

"I have been focused 100 percent on this pandemic," Harris said when asked if she had spoken recently with Biden.

“Obviously I would be honored if I were being considered, but I have to tell you right now my entire focus has been on what we need to do to get relief to Americans right now, because 22 million Americans as of today, just in the last few weeks, are unemployed. People are trying to figure out how to feed their babies and pay their rent,” she continued.

"I think what's most important is that we all join together, that we unify the party, that we unify the country and that we elect Joe Biden because Donald Trump Donald John TrumpRepublicans go on attack as loans for small businesses start to run out Warren: If Biden asked me to be VP, I would say yes NFL considers playing in empty stadiums with 2020 season set to start in September: report MORE does not know how to do the job,” she added.

Pressed by Melvin on whether she would accept if Biden asks her to serve as his vice president, Harris responded, “Obviously I’d be honored to serve with Joe.”

Biden has pledged to name a woman as his running mate. Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth WarrenWarren: If Biden asked me to be VP, I would say yes The Hill's Campaign Report: Warren throws her support behind Biden Former Sanders press secretary: 'My objective is to push Joe Biden into being a better candidate' MORE (D-Mass.), who like Harris is a former competitor who has since endorsed Biden’s bid, told MSNBC's Rachel Maddow Rachel Anne MaddowWarren: If Biden asked me to be VP, I would say yes Schumer: Trump thinks coronavirus crisis 'revolves around him' How reporters should handle coronavirus briefings MORE on Wednesday night that she would accept if asked to serve as Biden’s running mate.

The former vice president has said he is working from a shortlist of six to 10 candidates, including Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D), though has not released a full list. Former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams also said Wednesday that she would make an “excellent” running mate.