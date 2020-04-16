The Hill's Campaign Report: 200 days to Election Day 2020

Welcome to The Hill’s Campaign Report, your daily rundown on all the latest news in the 2020 presidential, Senate and House races. Did someone forward this to you? Click here to subscribe.

We’re Julia Manchester, Max Greenwood and Jonathan Easley. Here’s what we’re watching today on the campaign trail.

LEADING THE DAY:

200 DAYS OUT: We’re officially 200 days away from Election Day in November, and while America’s attention is on the coronavirus pandemic, campaigns are gearing up.

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenCalifornia teen asks Obama to deliver virtual commencement address to the Class of 2020 Warren: If Biden asked me to be VP, I would say yes 15 things to know about coronavirus for today MORE scored three major back-to-back endorsements this week from Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersWarren: If Biden asked me to be VP, I would say yes Hillicon Valley: Pentagon IG could not determine if White House interfered in cloud contract | Amazon firings fuel controversy over virus response | States begin shifting to mail-in voting | Agencies warn of North Korean cyber threats The Hill's Campaign Report: Warren throws her support behind Biden MORE (I-Vt.), former President Barack Obama Barack Hussein ObamaThe Hill's Campaign Report: Warren throws her support behind Biden Krystal and Saagar debate former Clinton advisor on Biden's electability Budowsky: Sanders, Obama lead Democratic unity surge MORE and Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth WarrenWarren: If Biden asked me to be VP, I would say yes The Hill's Campaign Report: Warren throws her support behind Biden Former Sanders press secretary: 'My objective is to push Joe Biden into being a better candidate' MORE (D-Mass).

The show of unity from the party’s leadership demonstrates Democrats’ urgency to unify ahead of November. It also puts Biden in a better position than 2016 Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonPoll: Trump leads Biden by 7 points in North Carolina Krystal and Saagar debate former Clinton advisor on Biden's electability Sen. Collins says Trump has been 'very uneven' on coronavirus MORE was in four years ago. Sanders did not endorse Clinton until the summer of 2016, leading to questions about how deep the party’s divisions were. Additionally, Biden racked up larger wins over Sanders than Clinton did in 2016.

In terms of a head-to-head matchup against President Trump Donald John TrumpRepublicans go on attack as loans for small businesses start to run out Warren: If Biden asked me to be VP, I would say yes NFL considers playing in empty stadiums with 2020 season set to start in September: report MORE, Biden leads the president in a number of key swing states according to recent polls. Biden currently leads Trump in Arizona, Florida, Michigan, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, according to the RealClearPolitics polling average.

However, Trump has the advantage of having a massive financial war chest, thanks to his campaign and the Republican National Committee (RNC). Trump has also gotten massive media exposure due to his daily White House coronavirus task force briefings.

Meanwhile, in the Senate, Democrats need to win the White House and a net three seats to get a majority in the upper chamber. However, they will have to win four Republican seats to flip the Senate. Sen. Doug Jones (D-Ala.) is facing an uphill reelection battle in Alabama, which Trump is likely to sweep in November.

Democrats will have to unseat Sens. Martha McSally Martha Elizabeth McSallyThe Hill's Campaign Report: Warren throws her support behind Biden Kelly expands lead over McSally in Arizona Trump to halt WHO funding amid review MORE, Cory Gardner Cory Scott GardnerAides expect Schumer, Mnuchin to reach deal on coronavirus relief Trump: 100 ventilators 'immediately' being sent to Colorado GOP senator calls for investigation into 'mismanagement' of strategic ventilators MORE and Susan Collins Susan Margaret CollinsGOP senators push for quick, partial reopening of economy Sen. Collins says Trump has been 'very uneven' on coronavirus Trump and Senate Republicans at a showdown over government oversight? MORE in Arizona, Colorado, and Maine, respectively, in addition to winning a fourth seat. The party appears to have a decent shot in all three of the contests.

The House, on the other hand, is the least likely chamber to flip in the general election. The GOP needs a net gain of 20 seats to take back the majority. Republicans also have to take into account the redistricting in North Carolina, which will endanger two GOP-held seats, as well as retiring Rep. Will Hurd William Ballard HurdGarth Brooks accepts Library of Congress's Gershwin Prize for Popular Song Texas kicks off critical battle for House control Gun control group plans to spend million in Texas in 2020 MORE’s (R-Texas) district, which Democrats are favored to take.

The focus for Republicans will be on districts Trump won in 2016, but that are currently held by Democrats. The Cook Political Report rates Rep. Angie Craig’s (D-Minn.) district, which Trump won by 1.2 percentage points, as “lean Democratic.”

Meanwhile, Cook rates Reps. Mikie Sherrill Rebecca (Mikie) Michelle SherrillNY, NJ lawmakers call for more aid to help fight coronavirus Biden rolls out over a dozen congressional endorsements after latest primary wins Elbow bumps, Spock salutes: How Congress is dealing with coronavirus MORE (D-N.J.) and Ron Kind Ronald (Ron) James KindBottom line Treasury watchdog to investigate Trump opportunity zone program How the 31 Democrats in Trump districts voted on impeachment MORE’s (D-Wis.) races as “likely Democratic.” Trump won Sherrill’s district by 1 point and Kind’s district by 4 points.

However, Republicans do have an advantage in a number of key districts. For example, Rep. Abigail Spanberger Abigail Davis SpanbergerJuan Williams: Biden's promises on women are a big deal Security contractor Erik Prince reportedly recruited ex-spies to help Project Veritas infiltrate liberal groups Hillicon Valley: Barr offers principles to prevent online child exploitation | Facebook removes misleading Trump census ads | House passes bill banning TSA use of TikTok MORE’s (D-Va.) race in Virginia’s 7th District, which was also won by Trump in 2016, is considered a “toss-up” by Cook's report. The website also rates Rep. Lucy McBath Lucia (Lucy) Kay McBathBrady PAC endorses Biden, plans to spend million in 2020 Biden rolls out over a dozen congressional endorsements after latest primary wins Warren endorsed by Black Lives Matter co-founder's Black to the Future Action Fund MORE’s (D-Ga.) seat in Georgia’s 6th District as a “toss-up.” That district was won by Trump in 2016 and was formerly held by former Rep. Karen Handel Karen Christine HandelConservative women's group rolls out new GOP endorsements for 2020 The most expensive congressional races of the last decade Georgia ready for unpredictable Senate race MORE (R-Ga.), who is running again for the seat.

FROM THE TRAIL:

Biden’s campaign is planning a rollout for Michelle Obama Michelle LeVaughn Robinson ObamaStacey Abrams throws support behind vote-by-mail efforts Budowsky: Sanders, Obama lead Democratic unity surge The Hill's Morning Report - Presented by Facebook - Trump pivots on state power, freezes US WHO funds MORE’s endorsement, although there are questions about just how public a role the enormously popular former first lady will play in his campaign. Sources tell The Hill that the Biden campaign’s early plans include a focus on remote fundraising and voter registration efforts. The trick for Michelle Obama and the Biden campaign is finding the right balance for the pop culture icon, who could be a massive asset for the campaign but has never shown much enthusiasm for campaign politics. Amie Parnes and Jonathan Easley report.

Sen. Warren said she would agree to be Biden’s running mate if she’s offered the job, The Hill’s Rebecca Klar reports. Asked by MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow Rachel Anne MaddowWarren: If Biden asked me to be VP, I would say yes Schumer: Trump thinks coronavirus crisis 'revolves around him' How reporters should handle coronavirus briefings MORE on Wednesday night what she would say if the former vice president offered her the No. 2 slot on the Democratic ticket, Warren answered bluntly: “Yes.”

The Democratic National Convention (DNC) host committee is laying off and reassigning employees in the latest sign of trouble for the party ahead of the scheduled convention in August, The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports. Former DNC chairman Terry McAuliffe told the paper it’s very “unlikely” there will be a convention in Milwaukee this year, and he urged the party to get “creative” in considering a workaround.

FROM CONGRESS & THE STATES:

Rep. Justin Amash Justin AmashThe Hill's Coronavirus Report: Georges Benjamin says cutting WHO funds could be crime against humanity; COVID-19 cases surpass 2 million George Conway: Trump can't accept that the presidency doesn't belong to him Trump sparks GOP backlash with claim of 'total' power to reopen the country MORE (I-Mich.), who left the Republican Party and registered as an Independent last year, has reignited speculation that he’ll run for president on a third party ticket in the fall. That speculation has led to excitement among Libertarians, who view him as their best shot at breaking through on the national stage in 2020. Amash has described himself as a libertarian in the past. There has never been a sitting member of Congress from the Libertarian Party. Jonathan Easley takes a look at what an Amash candidacy could mean for the presidential race, particularly in the battleground state of Michigan.

Mail-in voting doesn’t lend an advantage to either major political party. That’s according to a new study from Stanford University’s Democracy and Polarization Lab, which looks at election results in three states that phased in vote-by-mail programs county by county. More from The Hill’s Zack Budryk: “Comparing county-level election results and public party registration data for California and Utah voters ranging from 1996 to 2018, researchers found 'a truly negligible effect' on partisan turnout rates with the addition of a vote-by-mail option, with turnout slightly up across the entire voting-age population.”

MONEY WATCH:

Democrats in some of the most competitive Senate races out-raised their Republican opponents in the first quarter of 2019, recent filings with the Federal Election Commission (FEC) show. Here’s a quick rundown:

Arizona

-Mark Kelly (D):

-Receipts: $11,008,599.35

-Disbursements: $4,910,934.63

-Cash on hand: $19,706,843.19

-Martha McSally (R):

-Receipts: $6,372,756.09

-Disbursements: $3,780,574.23

-Cash on hand: $10,252,063.35

Colorado

-John Hickenlooper John HickenlooperThe Hill's 12:30 Report: Warren becomes latest 2020 rival to back Biden Senate GOP super PAC books more than million in fall ads Poll shows Daines, Bullock neck and neck in Montana Senate race MORE (D)

-Receipts: $4,077,784.93

-Disbursements: $2,413,321.07

-Cash on hand: $4,880,041.96

-Sen. Cory Gardner (R):

-Receipts: $2,469,739.20

-Disbursements: $656,715.07

-Cash on hand: $9,565,416.45

Maine

-Sara Gideon (D):

-Receipts: $7,100,800.94

-Disbursements: $5,229,219.02

-Cash on hand: $4,649,432.36

-Susan Collins (R):

-Receipts: $2,405,597.36

-Disbursements: $3,989,003.52

-Cash on hand: $5,611,935.58

North Carolina

-Cal Cunningham (D):

-Receipts: $2,983,423.54

-Disbursements: $1,451,578.91

-Cash on hand: $3,000,479.06

-Thom Tillis Thomas (Thom) Roland TillisThe Hill's Campaign Report: Warren throws her support behind Biden Poll: Trump leads Biden by 7 points in North Carolina GOP senator: Burr owes everybody an explanation over stock sales MORE (R):

-Receipts: $1,376,774.26

-Disbursements: $298,583.77

-Cash on hand: $6,483,413.82

POLL WATCH:

Gallup: Trump’s job approval rating dips by 6 points.

PUBLIC POLICY POLLING – NORTH CAROLINA PRESIDENTIAL

Biden: 48 percent

Trump: 47 percent

PUBLIC POLICY POLLING – NORTH CAROLINA SENATE

Cunningham: 47 percent

Tillis: 40 percent

