Manchin to back Biden for president

West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin Joseph (Joe) ManchinCoronavirus watch: Southern states begin to see rise in cases Democratic senators call for funding for local media in coronavirus stimulus Politicians mourn the death of Bill Withers MORE, one of the most conservative Democrats in the upper chamber, is poised to endorse former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenCalifornia teen asks Obama to deliver virtual commencement address to the Class of 2020 Warren: If Biden asked me to be VP, I would say yes 15 things to know about coronavirus for today MORE in the general election.

“I will, absolutely,” Manchin told Politico in a Thursday interview.

Manchin began thinking about endorsing Biden since the South Carolina primary in March, where Biden took over 48 percent of the vote in what was then a crowded primary.

Voters in West Virginia share similar concerns as those in South Carolina, where the energy sector carries the economy. Manchin didn’t endorse Obama’s campaign, and in 2016 he nearly took back his endorsement of former Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonPoll: Trump leads Biden by 7 points in North Carolina Krystal and Saagar debate former Clinton advisor on Biden's electability Sen. Collins says Trump has been 'very uneven' on coronavirus MORE after she called for an end to coal mining. He was also one of a slew of Democratic senators that was vocally uncomfortable about the prospect of Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersWarren: If Biden asked me to be VP, I would say yes Hillicon Valley: Pentagon IG could not determine if White House interfered in cloud contract | Amazon firings fuel controversy over virus response | States begin shifting to mail-in voting | Agencies warn of North Korean cyber threats The Hill's Campaign Report: Warren throws her support behind Biden MORE (I-Vt.) winning the nomination, according to the news outlet.

“I’m just trying to make sure that we’re working through a plan,” he said. “I’ve been working and talking to different people. We’re definitely getting there. You just can’t leave people behind that did the heavy lifting and that’s worked hard, whether it’s producing coal or producing energy for this country. They just need an opportunity to live their lives and have that opportunity. And I think Joe Biden understands that.”

Manchin’s endorsement comes after Biden became the presumptive nominee following Sanders's exit from the race. The West Virginia primary is scheduled for June, and though Sanders is no longer in the race, he is still hoping to gather enough delegates to garner some leverage and push Biden toward a more progressive platform at the Democratic National Convention.

Sanders as well as Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth WarrenWarren: If Biden asked me to be VP, I would say yes The Hill's Campaign Report: Warren throws her support behind Biden Former Sanders press secretary: 'My objective is to push Joe Biden into being a better candidate' MORE (D-Mass.), a fellow progressive and former 2020 rival, endorsed Biden earlier this week. Former President Barack Obama Barack Hussein ObamaThe Hill's Campaign Report: Warren throws her support behind Biden Krystal and Saagar debate former Clinton advisor on Biden's electability Budowsky: Sanders, Obama lead Democratic unity surge MORE, a Democratic juggernaut, also endorsed his former vice president this week.