Sanders sends fundraising email for DNC

Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersManchin to back Biden for president Joe Biden must pick a progressive black woman as VP if he wants to win The Hill's Campaign Report: 200 days to Election Day 2020 MORE (I-Vt.) send out a fundraising solicitation Friday on behalf of the Democratic National Committee (DNC), the latest sign he's seeking to bring his supporters behind the party's presumptive nominee, Joe Biden Joe BidenBiden assembling White House transition team Manchin to back Biden for president Joe Biden must pick a progressive black woman as VP if he wants to win MORE.

Sanders, who suspended his presidential campaign last week and later endorsed the former vice president, said he will do everything in his power to help defeat President Trump Donald John TrumpMichael Cohen to be released early from prison amid coronavirus pandemic: report Biden assembling White House transition team Top Republicans call on Trump to fund WHO pending director-general's resignation MORE in November and touted the DNC’s work to elect Democrats up and down the ballot.

“My campaign for president may be over, but our struggle continues. That struggle begins with defeating Donald Trump, the most dangerous president in modern American history, but it does not end there. I will also be doing everything in my power to elect strong progressives at every level of government,” Sanders wrote. “That is why I am about to ask you to join me by making a donation to the Democratic Unity Fund today.”

The statement was particularly notable given the bitterness between Sanders and the DNC during the 2016 presidential race, when many Sanders supporters believed the national party was seeking to help Democrat Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonManchin to back Biden for president Judge denies Roger Stone's motion for new trial The Hill's Campaign Report: 200 days to Election Day 2020 MORE win the nomination.

While some progressives have maintained their skepticism of the party establishment, Sanders repeatedly vowed throughout the campaign he’d support the party and the ultimate Democratic nominee in the race against Trump.

“Make a $7 contribution to the Democratic Unity Fund today to show your commitment to party unity by helping elect Democrats nationwide,” Sanders concluded his email. “Whatever you are able to give will help us all win in November.”