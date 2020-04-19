Schumer says he's focused on job when asked about possible Ocasio-Cortez primary challenge

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer Charles (Chuck) Ellis SchumerSunday shows preview: Lawmakers weigh in as US eyes phased reopening of economy NJ governor warns of 'national disaster' without federal aid to states McConnell rolls out GOP oversight efforts for coronavirus relief package MORE (D-N.Y.) said on Sunday when asked about a potential primary challenge from Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Alexandria Ocasio-CortezIran's 'Khashoggi': Where's the outrage over the death of Masoud Molavi Vardanjani? The Hill's Campaign Report: Warren throws her support behind Biden NY, NJ lawmakers call for more aid to help fight coronavirus MORE (D-N.Y.) that he’s focused on his job.

“Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez this week did not rule out a possible 2022 primary run against you,” CNN’s Jake Tapper Jacob (Jake) Paul TapperBusiness loan funds almost exhausted as Schumer, Mnuchin wrestle over deal Fauci offers support for Trump Trump shares tweet from supporter calling for Fauci to be fired MORE asked Schumer on "State of the Union," referencing the representative’s interview with Politico Playbook last week. “Are you confident you could beat her?”

“Look, throughout my career, I have done my job. I'm totally focused on this COVID. We are the epicenter,” Schumer responded, referring to his home state.

ADVERTISEMENT

“And I have found, throughout my career, you do your job well, everything else works out OK,” he added.

Asked by Politico if she would run a primary campaign against Schumer in 2022, Ocasio-Cortez maintained that she is focused on her House reelection campaign.

“I’m very much focused on my election in 2020, and honestly this news cycle is so insane, who knows where any of us are going to be in 2022?” she said.

Pressed on whether she would rule out a run against Schumer, Ocasio-Cortez replied: “I literally don't even think about this in any serious way so, like, I don't know.”

Ocasio-Cortez is one of the most progressive Democratic lawmakers. She became the youngest woman elected to Congress in 2018, after defeating Democratic incumbent Rep. Joe Crowley Joseph (Joe) CrowleyStimulus price tag of .2T falls way short, some experts say Ocasio-Cortez set to make her first appearance on Fox News Progressive organizations throw support to Sanders ahead of Michigan primary MORE in a primary race.