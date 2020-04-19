Biden wins Wyoming Democratic caucus

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenWarren hits Trump: He's trying to turn a health crisis into 'a political rally for himself' Republicans plow ahead with Russia origins probe Senate battle hinges on four races MORE won Wyoming's mail-in Democratic presidential caucus, the party announced Sunday.

Biden received 72.2 percent of the vote, they said.

The results were announced less than two weeks after Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersCoronavirus steals Trump economic edge Biden campaign seeks to let Sanders keep his delegates in unusual move The Hill's Campaign Report: Trump inflames red state-blue state coronavirus divide MORE (I-Vt.) dropped out of the race, leaving Biden as the presumptive nominee.

The results are in! Former Vice President Joe Biden received 72.2% of the vote, securing 10 delegates to the national convention. Senator Bernie Sanders received 27.8%, securing 4 national delegates. Congratulations to both!



Detailed results at https://t.co/igBwRB0BPg pic.twitter.com/9RRo4Mafg8 — Wyoming Democrats (@WyoDems) April 19, 2020

Sanders received 27.8 percent of the vote, according to the party.

The Wyoming Democratic Party canceled its in-person caucus due to the coronavirus pandemic, and instituted ranked-choice voting conducted entirely by mail.

Voters were mailed a ballot and allowed to request a replacement by March 31. Ballots were due by April 17.

Besides Sanders, six former candidates who had since dropped out of the race were also on the Wyoming ballot.

Biden has secured endorsements from nearly all his former opponents, including Sanders, as the party looks to unite behind Biden ahead of the November election.

Most of Biden’s campaign events have been cancelled amid the coronavirus pandemic, forcing the campaign to shift to a digital focus.