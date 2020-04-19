Biden wins Wyoming Democratic caucus

By Rebecca Klar - 04/19/20 02:53 PM EDT
 
Biden wins Wyoming Democratic caucus
© Greg Nash

Former Vice President Joe BidenJoe BidenWarren hits Trump: He's trying to turn a health crisis into 'a political rally for himself' Republicans plow ahead with Russia origins probe Senate battle hinges on four races MORE won Wyoming's mail-in Democratic presidential caucus, the party announced Sunday. 

Biden received 72.2 percent of the vote, they said. 

The results were announced less than two weeks after Sen. Bernie SandersBernie SandersCoronavirus steals Trump economic edge Biden campaign seeks to let Sanders keep his delegates in unusual move The Hill's Campaign Report: Trump inflames red state-blue state coronavirus divide MORE (I-Vt.) dropped out of the race, leaving Biden as the presumptive nominee. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Sanders received 27.8 percent of the vote, according to the party.

The Wyoming Democratic Party canceled its in-person caucus due to the coronavirus pandemic, and instituted ranked-choice voting conducted entirely by mail.

Voters were mailed a ballot and allowed to request a replacement by March 31. Ballots were due by April 17. 

Besides Sanders, six former candidates who had since dropped out of the race were also on the Wyoming ballot.  

Biden has secured endorsements from nearly all his former opponents, including Sanders, as the party looks to unite behind Biden ahead of the November election.

Most of Biden’s campaign events have been cancelled amid the coronavirus pandemic, forcing the campaign to shift to a digital focus. 

Tags Joe Biden Bernie Sanders