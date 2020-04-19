Klobuchar to be next guest on Biden's podcast

Sen. Amy Klobuchar Amy KlobucharBiden campaign seeks to let Sanders keep his delegates in unusual move Key senators negotiating potential deal to allow remote Senate hearings Democrats press USDA to create rural coronavirus task force MORE (D-Minn.) will join former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenWarren hits Trump: He's trying to turn a health crisis into 'a political rally for himself' Republicans plow ahead with Russia origins probe Senate battle hinges on four races MORE's (D) podcast in an episode that will air Monday.

Axios reported Sunday evening that the Minnesota senator will become the first 2020 candidate to appear on the podcast, which the former vice president launched in recent weeks as the coronavirus outbreak has made in-person events impossible.

Klobuchar is seen as one of several female Democrats on a list of potential vice presidential picks for Biden, who recently became the presumptive nominee of the Democratic primary following the withdrawal of Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersCoronavirus steals Trump economic edge Biden campaign seeks to let Sanders keep his delegates in unusual move The Hill's Campaign Report: Trump inflames red state-blue state coronavirus divide MORE (I-Vt.).

A representative for the Biden campaign did not immediately return a request for comment from The Hill. Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D), another potential VP pick, appeared on the podcast last month.

Klobuchar declined to say whether she would accept a VP offer from Biden during a recent CNN interview, telling Michael SmerconishMichael SmerconishCash assistance for Americans gains steam as coronavirus roils economy Matt Gaetz to Kellyanne Conway over marijuana legalization: 'OK, boomer' Mark Halperin's 'How to Beat Trump' book sells 502 copies in first week MORE: "I know one thing for sure, Joe Biden was a great vice president. He knows what it takes to be a good vice president. He's going to make that decision."

On the episode premiering tomorrow, she reportedly spoke about her husband's recent experience with coronavirus.

“It’s the most lonely, horrific disease. That’s why I’m so devoted to your plans to get us out of this,” she said, according to Axios.