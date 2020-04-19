Sanders asks for donations to reelect members of 'The Squad'

Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersCoronavirus steals Trump economic edge Biden campaign seeks to let Sanders keep his delegates in unusual move The Hill's Campaign Report: Trump inflames red state-blue state coronavirus divide MORE (I-Vt.) put out a fundraising call using his campaign's email list Sunday night, imploring supporters to split a three-way donation between members of "the Squad."

In the email, Sanders suggested a donation of $5 each to the campaigns of Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Alexandria Ocasio-CortezIran's 'Khashoggi': Where's the outrage over the death of Masoud Molavi Vardanjani? The Hill's Campaign Report: Warren throws her support behind Biden NY, NJ lawmakers call for more aid to help fight coronavirus MORE (D-N.Y.), Ilhan Omar Ilhan OmarIran's 'Khashoggi': Where's the outrage over the death of Masoud Molavi Vardanjani? Democrats call for new gas pipeline moratorium amid pandemic Progressive leaders skeptical of Biden despite Sanders endorsement MORE (D-Minn.) and Rashida Tlaib Rashida Harbi TlaibAva DuVernay-produced documentary highlighting rising female politicians of color to air in June Harris, Ocasio-Cortez among Democrats calling for recurring direct payments in fourth coronavirus bill Ilhan Omar edits headline of New York Post article slamming the Squad: 'There, fixed it for you' MORE (D-Mich.), all of whom endorsed his campaign for president which ended last week.

"Today I am asking you to support some extraordinary congresswomen — and important leaders of our movement — to ensure they can continue fighting for our values in Congress," Sanders wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT

The fourth member of "the Squad," Rep. Ayanna Pressley Ayanna PressleyObama calls for keeping 'our most vulnerable communities at the forefront' during coronavirus pandemic Warren, Mass. Democrats call for racial data on Medicare coronavirus patients Harris, Ocasio-Cortez among Democrats calling for recurring direct payments in fourth coronavirus bill MORE (D-Mass.), is not facing a Republican challenger this fall and has no challengers in the Democratic primary for the district as well. Pressley was the only member of the group of four freshmen progressives to endorse Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth WarrenWarren hits Trump: He's trying to turn a health crisis into 'a political rally for himself' Coronavirus steals Trump economic edge Pelosi appoints Rep. Donna Shalala to coronavirus oversight panel MORE (D-Mass.), who also ended her own bid for the Democratic nomination.

Tlaib is facing a competitive primary challenge from Brenda Jones, the Detroit City Council president who was narrowly defeated by Tlaib in a primary for the seat in 2018. Ocasio-Cortez and Omar are also facing several primary challengers as well as a number of Republicans vying for their party's respective primaries.

"Let me be very clear: If we are serious about building a political revolution — and continuing our fight for economic justice, social justice, racial justice, and environmental justice — we need people like Alexandria, Ilhan and Rashida representing our progressive values in Congress," Sanders wrote.