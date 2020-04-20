Poll: 1 in 5 voters prefer Sanders for Biden VP pick

Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersSanders asks for donations to reelect members of 'The Squad' Klobuchar to be next guest on Biden's podcast Biden wins Wyoming Democratic caucus MORE (I-Vt.) tops the list of former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenKlobuchar to be next guest on Biden's podcast Former Inslee staffers pitch climate plan to Biden, Congress Trump says he'd be willing to give coronavirus aid to Iran MORE’s potential running mates, according to a Harvard CAPS/Harris Poll survey released exclusively to The Hill.

The poll shows that 1 in 5 registered voters — 20 percent — prefer Sanders for Biden’s vice presidential slot, the highest support of any would-be running mate presented to respondents in the survey.

But Sanders is unlikely to be considered, if not entirely ruled out, as Biden’s running mate in the general election. Biden vowed last month to choose a woman as his vice presidential pick and has said he’s considering a list of between six and 10 candidates for the job.

That list remains secret, though there are a handful of potential candidates that have drawn speculation, including Sens. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisWhat Biden's VP choices bring — and don't bring — to the table 13 senators join Harris letter urging Mnuchin to exempt coronavirus checks from private debt collection Biden told to think economy with VP pick MORE (D-Calif.) and Amy Klobuchar Amy KlobucharKlobuchar to be next guest on Biden's podcast GOP, Democratic senators call for more assistance to local media in coronavirus stimulus What Biden's VP choices bring — and don't bring — to the table MORE (D-Minn.), both former presidential candidates, as well as Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) and Rep. Val Demings Valdez (Val) Venita DemingsWhat Biden's VP choices bring — and don't bring — to the table The Hill's Coronavirus Report: Senior Pa. banking official calls for another T package; Trump tips hat to govs Biden hosts potential VP pick Gretchen Whitmer on podcast MORE (D-Fla.).

The Harvard CAPS/Harris Poll survey, however, showed that the top-rated woman for the VP slot is Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth WarrenSanders asks for donations to reelect members of 'The Squad' Providing safe child care during COVID-19 — a life and death issue What Biden's VP choices bring — and don't bring — to the table MORE (D-Mass.), one of Biden’s former rivals for the Democratic presidential nomination. Thirteen percent of registered voters surveyed said that Biden should choose the Massachusetts senator as his running mate.

Warren has expressed at least some interest in the job.

Asked by MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow Rachel Anne MaddowWhitmer says protesters' 'irresponsible actions' can lead to extension of stay-at-home orders The Hill's Campaign Report: 200 days to Election Day 2020 Harris on if she'd serve as Biden's VP: 'I'd be honored to serve with Joe' MORE last week what her response would be if Biden were to offer her a spot on the ticket, Warren responded bluntly: “Yes.”

Harris and Klobuchar, meanwhile, both notched 10 percent in the survey, while Whitmer came in with 3 percent.

Meanwhile, 7 percent of registered voters surveyed said they would prefer former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Pete ButtigiegBiden campaign seeks to let Sanders keep his delegates in unusual move Pelosi to appear on 'Fox News Sunday' for first time since 2017 Top Sanders adviser launches Hispanic-focused super PAC MORE; 8 percent preferred former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg Michael BloombergBudowsky: Sanders, Obama lead Democratic unity surge Democrats must stick with Biden (because they are stuck with him) Biden sees opening over Trump with older voters MORE (D); 3 percent preferred billionaire activist Tom Steyer Tom SteyerTom Steyer to co-chair California's economic advisory council Why Obama's support may not help Biden win key swing states Steyer endorses Biden for president MORE; and 11 percent said they would prefer New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo Andrew CuomoTrump says he will use Defense Production Act to increase swabs for testing Trump shows video of Cuomo praising government efforts: 'They left out the good part' Bipartisan senators propose 0B rescue fund for states MORE. Buttigieg, Bloomberg and Steyer are former 2020 candidates for the Democratic nomination.

Mark Penn Mark PennThe Hill's Coronavirus Report: Debruyne Says Global Response Platform Needed; Navarro Saw It Coming We need to be 'One America,' the polling says — and the politicians should listen The Hill's Campaign Report: Biden, Trump discuss coronavirus response; Wisconsin postpones elections MORE, the co-director of the Harvard CAPS/Harris Poll, said that Sanders’s top spot on the list likely owes to his appeal to the progressive wing of the Democratic Party. But he said that geographic considerations — Klobuchar’s status as a Midwestern senator, for instance — may be on voters’ minds, as well.

“I think looking at the list, a lot of the party would favor Bernie Sanders, who would energize the left wing of the party,” Penn said. “But I suspect, based on this polling, that Amy Klobuchar is at the top of the list given her Midwestern credentials, though Kamala Harris would also be in the running.”

Biden has signaled that his running mate search is set to begin in earnest in mid-April, telling donors in at a virtual fundraising event that he would soon announce the formation of a committee to vet potential vice presidential candidates.

“It’s kind of presumptuous, but sometime in the middle of the month we’re going to announce a committee that’s going to be overseeing the vice presidential selection process,” he said, according to a press pool report at the time.

Other possible picks that have received speculation include Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto Catherine Marie Cortez MastoWhat Biden's VP choices bring — and don't bring — to the table Biden hosts potential VP pick Gretchen Whitmer on podcast Biden associates reach out to Holder about VP search MORE (D-Nev.) and Stacey Abrams, the 2018 Democratic nominee for Georgia governor, who has openly expressed interest in the running mate slot.

Biden and his associates have also spoken with former President Obama and former Attorney General Eric Holder Eric Himpton HolderBe wary of voting by mail initiatives Biden hosts potential VP pick Gretchen Whitmer on podcast The Hill's Campaign Report: Coronavirus forces Democrats to postpone convention MORE about the process of selecting a running mate. Holder co-chaired the process for Obama in 2008 along with Caroline Kennedy.

Harvard CAPS/Harris Poll surveyed 2,394 registered voters from April 14 to 16. The poll is a collaboration of the Center for American Political Studies at Harvard University and The Harris Poll. The Hill will be working with Harvard CAPS/Harris Poll throughout 2020.

Full poll results will be posted online later this week. The Harvard CAPS/Harris Poll survey is an online sample drawn from the Harris Panel and weighted to reflect known demographics. As a representative online sample, it does not report a probability confidence interval.