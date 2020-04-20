Republican National Committee raised a record $24 million in March

The Republican National Committee (RNC) raised $24 million last month, a figure that represents the most money the RNC has ever taken in for the month of March, the party said Monday.

The haul was driven by small-dollar donors; 73 percent of the donations were $200 or less. By contrast, just 46 percent of March 2016’s contributions came from small-dollar donors.

Many high-dollar fundraising events have been canceled amid the coronavirus pandemic, making it all the more important for campaigns to win small-donor donations. The RNC said it still raised a significant amount from major donors.

RNC chief of staff Richard Walters credited “unprecedented support” for President Trump Donald John TrumpMnuchin says it was his idea to put Trump's name on stimulus checks Trump says he will use Defense Production Act to increase swabs for testing Trump's ex-deputy national security adviser denies being 'Anonymous' MORE for the record-breaking March fundraising.

“Chairwoman [Ronna] McDaniel and the campaign deserve a lot of credit for these early investments in prospecting. But you need fuel to power the fundraising machine we have built, and that fuel is the unprecedented support for President Trump. None of this would be possible without the enthusiasm that exists for him and his leadership,” Walters said in a statement.

March’s haul is roughly $2 million less than the party raised in February, when it reported raising $26 million. In January, the RNC had raised nearly $27.2 million.

President Trump’s reelection campaign and the RNC reported $212 million was raised in the first quarter of 2020, leaving Trump’s campaign with more than $240 million in cash on hand.