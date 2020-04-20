Top Democratic super PAC reserves $65M in airtime across six battlegrounds

The largest Democratic super PAC supporting former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenKlobuchar to be next guest on Biden's podcast Former Inslee staffers pitch climate plan to Biden, Congress Trump says he'd be willing to give coronavirus aid to Iran MORE’s election has reserved $65 million in airtime across six battleground states as the air wars heat up ahead of the general election between presumptive Democratic nominee Biden and President Trump Donald John TrumpMnuchin says it was his idea to put Trump's name on stimulus checks Trump says he will use Defense Production Act to increase swabs for testing Trump's ex-deputy national security adviser denies being 'Anonymous' MORE.

Priorities USA announced Monday it has made reservations of $17 million in Michigan, $13 million in Pennsylvania, $13 million in Florida, $10.4 million in Wisconsin, $6.5 million in Arizona and $4.8 million in North Carolina.

"The Trump campaign is sitting on hundreds of millions of dollars and his super PAC is already on air against Joe Biden,” said Guy Cecil, the chairman of Priorities USA. "We won’t let our nominee face that alone. Priorities has been outspending Trump in key battleground states for nine months, and by placing $65 million in TV reservations, we are committing to take the fight to Trump through Election Day."

Trump’s campaign and the Republican National Committee (RNC) will have a big fundraising advantage over Biden and the Democratic National Committee. Trump and the RNC entered April with more than $240 million on hand after combining to raise more than $212 million in the first quarter.

In addition, the largest pro-Trump outside group, America First Priorities, recently announced its first wave of spending, with nearly $40 million in air time reserved in Michigan, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Florida.

Priorities USA is looking to even the playing field.

After originally setting a budget of $100 million this cycle, the group has blown past its fundraising goals and is now setting its budget at $200 million.

In addition to Monday’s announced $65 million in reservations, Priorities USA has reserved $17 million in digital ads to run this fall on YouTube, Hulu and other digital outlets.

"Trump is doing everything he can to spread misinformation and block voters from hearing the truth, and we are committed to using every resource available to us to hold him accountable and elect Joe Biden the 46th President of the United States,” Cecil said.

In 2016, Trump flipped Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin to the GOP column for the first time in decades. Trump narrowly defeated Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonNorth Korea denies Kim Jong Un sent Trump a 'nice note' Republicans plow ahead with Russia origins probe The Memo: Culture war hits coronavirus crisis MORE by 4 points or less in Florida, North Carolina and Arizona.