GOP moving 'full steam ahead' with summer convention plans

The Republican National Committee (RNC) is moving “full steam ahead” with plans for its convention in Charlotte, N.C., from Aug. 24 to Aug. 27, the party’s chairwoman said Monday.

"We are full steam ahead planning a traditional convention, working with our team on the ground ... to conduct a traditional convention,” Ronna McDaniel Ronna Romney McDanielRepublicans put lives in danger to try to steal an election — now they want to take your away right to vote RNC brings in more than million in February GOP chairwoman negative for COVID MORE said on a call with reporters, the RNC confirmed to The Hill. “We do not think at this time we have to switch to an alternative plan, but of course, we will monitor circumstances and adjust accordingly.”

McDaniel added that the RNC will reassess in late June or early July to see if adjustments need to be made because of the coronavirus pandemic but said the convention is required by bylaws to be held in person.

In a regular convention, thousands of supporters, including party officials, would gather to officially nominate President Trump Donald John TrumpMnuchin says it was his idea to put Trump's name on stimulus checks Trump says he will use Defense Production Act to increase swabs for testing Trump's ex-deputy national security adviser denies being 'Anonymous' MORE as the Republican nominee for the 2020 race, but the coronavirus has essentially halted large gatherings nationwide.

"We recognize all major public events will require new processes and protective measures in response to Covid-19, and we are engaged with the relevant groups who will be helping to develop those guidelines to ensure we host a healthy and safe convention here in Charlotte," 2020 Republican National Convention President and CEO Marcia Lee Kelly said in a statement.

The Democratic National Convention has been postponed from mid-July to Aug. 17 because of concerns about gathering during the pandemic. Presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenKlobuchar to be next guest on Biden's podcast Former Inslee staffers pitch climate plan to Biden, Congress Trump says he'd be willing to give coronavirus aid to Iran MORE had suggested earlier this month that the convention may have to be virtual.

The GOP chairwoman told reporters Monday that there are “no plans right now” for Trump to resume his campaign rallies but added that she hopes they can return soon. Trump said last week he wants to hold rallies but won’t if they violate the current six-feet social distancing rules.