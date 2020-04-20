Bloomberg spent over $1 billion on failed campaign, more than Clinton and Trump in all of 2016

Former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg spent more than $1 billion on his failed presidential campaign, more than both Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonNorth Korea denies Kim Jong Un sent Trump a 'nice note' Republicans plow ahead with Russia origins probe The Memo: Culture war hits coronavirus crisis MORE and President Trump Donald John TrumpMnuchin says it was his idea to put Trump's name on stimulus checks Trump says he will use Defense Production Act to increase swabs for testing Trump's ex-deputy national security adviser denies being 'Anonymous' MORE in all of 2016.

Bloomberg spent a total of more than $1.2 billion on his bid for the White House in 2020, according to 2019 and 2020 Federal Election Commission filings. More than $1 billion of that was spent in 2020 alone before the former mayor dropped out of the race at the beginning of March.

The former 2020 candidate, who self-funded his campaign, outspent Clinton’s and Trump’s totals from the last election year.

Clinton spent a total of $969.1 million in 2016, with super-PACs boosting her total to $1.18 billion. Trump spent $531 million in 2016, and super-PACs brought the total to $616.5 million, Bloomberg News reported.

Bloombeg announced his presidential bid at the end of November, meaning his campaign lasted a little more than three months.

His late entry meant he could not compete in the first four Democratic primaries in Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada and South Carolina. His Democratic opponents had previously knocked the billionaire in debates, accusing him of trying to buy the election.

Bloomberg ended his campaign after disappointing results on Super Tuesday and immediately endorsed presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenKlobuchar to be next guest on Biden's podcast Former Inslee staffers pitch climate plan to Biden, Congress Trump says he'd be willing to give coronavirus aid to Iran MORE, saying he was the best chance the party had to defeat President Trump.