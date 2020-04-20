Biden says he raised $46M in March

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenKlobuchar to be next guest on Biden's podcast Former Inslee staffers pitch climate plan to Biden, Congress Trump says he'd be willing to give coronavirus aid to Iran MORE's (D) campaign raised more than $46 million in March as Biden clinched the title of presumptive presidential nominee for the Democratic Party.

A press release from Biden's campaign indicated that the former vice president raised $46.7 million for the month, just barely beating the $46.5 million raised by his closest competitor for the nomination, Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersSanders asks for donations to reelect members of 'The Squad' Klobuchar to be next guest on Biden's podcast Biden wins Wyoming Democratic caucus MORE (I-Vt.), in February. Sanders dropped out of the race last month.

“It was your support which has made us the presumptive nominee of our party. That is something no one was predicting just a little over a month ago. Many of the so-called experts had declared our campaign over. Not you. You and so many others lifted us up on your shoulders, generated record levels of turnout, and propelled us in state after state to a historic comeback victory,” Biden wrote to supporters in a message accompanying the press release.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Now I am especially proud to say that every one of our primary opponents has endorsed our campaign. We are leading a unified Democratic party to take on Donald Trump Donald John TrumpMnuchin says it was his idea to put Trump's name on stimulus checks Trump says he will use Defense Production Act to increase swabs for testing Trump's ex-deputy national security adviser denies being 'Anonymous' MORE," he added.

In March alone, this campaign raised $46.7 million, with 70% from online donations. This virus has changed our campaign. But it hasn't changed the unwavering support we've gotten from all of you. Together, we're going to defeat Trump. Help keep us going: https://t.co/GIzEQS0nNj — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) April 21, 2020

Biden's fundraising haul comes as he has been forced to suspend in-person campaign events due to the coronavirus outbreak, which has prevented large public gatherings across the country.