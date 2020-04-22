Liberal group backs challenger to Engel in Democratic primary

The liberal group Democracy for America (DFA) on Wednesday endorsed middle school principal Jamaal Bowman’s primary challenge to Rep. Eliot Engel Eliot Lance EngelTop Democrats push Trump administration on lapsed cost-sharing deal with South Korea Lawmakers cry foul as Trump considers retreating from Open Skies Treaty House lawmakers call on U.S. airlines to help repatriate Americans stranded abroad MORE’s (D-N.Y.) in the race to represent New York’s 16th Congressional District.

Bowman, the founding principal for the public middle school Cornerstone Academy for Social Action, has also been endorsed by Justice Democrats, the progressive group aligned with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Alexandria Ocasio-CortezEarth Day goes online amid coronavirus pandemic The Hill's Morning Report - Presented by Facebook - Lawmakers haggle over 0 billion-plus small business loan package Testing debate heats up: What you need to know about the coronavirus fight today MORE (D-N.Y.).

Bowman is running on a progressive platform that includes Medicare for all and the Green New Deal.

“For low-income and working-class people in New York and across the country, politics as usual just isn’t working and things won’t change if keep on electing the same politicians, controlled by the same corporate interests, over and over again,” said Yvette Simpson, the CEO of DFA.

“Jamaal Bowman is right on the issues - he’s ready to fight for Medicare for All, a Green New Deal, just immigration reform, and affordable housing. But just as importantly, Bowman is committed to confronting and correcting past wrongs, like the 1994 Crime Bill and the No Child Left Behind Act, that his corporate-funded opponent voted for over his more than 30 years in Congress.”

Engel, the chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, is seeking his 17th term in office.

The New York Democrat warded off three primary challengers in 2018 and ran unopposed in the general election in the solidly blue 16th congressional district.

Engel has raised $1.6 million this cycle, compared to $540,000 for Bowman.

Andom Ghebreghiorgis, a special education teacher, is also running in the Democratic primary.

In addition to Bowman, DFA has backed three other challengers to sitting lawmakers, including Marie Newman’s successful primary against Rep. Dan Lipinski (D-Ill.), Jessica Cisneros, who fell short to Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-Texas), and McKayla Wilkes, who is challenging House Majority Whip Steny Hoyer Steny Hamilton Hoyer17 things to know for today on coronavirus McConnell blocks Paul's proposal on emergency remote voting GOP senator: 'Unacceptable' that Congress is in recess amid coronavirus MORE (D-Md.).