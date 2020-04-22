Jay Inslee endorses Biden after conversations on climate change

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee Jay Robert InsleeFacebook faces new challenge with coronavirus protesters OVERNIGHT ENERGY: Oil trades at lowest price in history after slipping into negative pricing | Democratic Deepwater Horizon anniversary report criticizes administration's offshore drilling policies | Biden floats expansion of climate platform Here's when all 50 states plan to reopen after coronavirus restrictions MORE (D), who centered his short-lived 2020 presidential campaign around climate change, said Wednesday that he would endorse former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenValerie Jarrett: 'No chance' Michelle Obama will be Biden's VP The Hill's Campaign Report: Virus takes toll on campaign fundraising in March Democrats' Potemkin Village of Unity MORE's White House bid after receiving assurances that the issue would be a major focus of his administration.

“I am convinced, beyond the shadow of a doubt, that this will be a major driving force of his administration," Inslee told The New York Times in an interview published on Wednesday. “I think what you’re going to see is an increased commitment to some shorter-term actions and he’s been very open to that.”

Inslee echoed those comments Wednesday while appearing on “Here’s the Deal,” a new podcast broadcast by Biden's campaign. In an interview with the presumptive Democratic nominee, Inslee said that he couldn't wait to have an "optimist" back in the White House.

"Somebody who really believes in the American vision of growing your economy by getting out ahead and leading the world in technology," he said, noting that he is confident Biden would have a concrete strategy to develop a clean energy plan within the next 10 years.

Biden acknowledged during the episode that he'd called Inslee many times for his opinion on matters related to policy on climate change. Citing the conversations, Biden said that he felt the U.S. could soon become a leader in wind and energy while also becoming a top producer of green jobs worldwide.

Folks, we just launched a special #EarthDay episode of Here's the Deal! Governor @JayInslee joins me for a discussion on COVID-19, climate change, and why he's supporting our campaign.



Listen to the full episode now: https://t.co/gfVHzRcDXo pic.twitter.com/DRJyrZ5njV — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) April 22, 2020

An Inslee nod carries weight. His more than 200 page climate plan was considered the gold standard by climate activists, outranking Biden's proposal in the eyes of many environmental groups. Inslee's original proposal exceed timetables for climate pollution reductions under the Paris Agreement, achieving a 50 percent reduction in emissions by 2030, and net-zero emissions by no later than 2045.

The Biden campaign had been under increasing pressure to embrace bolder plans , and just Monday, Biden said he would heed those calls.

"In the months ahead, expanding this plan will be one of my key objectives,” Biden said in a statement while accepting an endorsement from the League of Conservation Voters (LCV) Action Fund.



“I have asked my campaign to commence a process to meaningfully engage with more voices from the climate movement,” he added.

Inslee offered his endorsement just days after former campaign staffers sent an updated climate proposal to congressional Democrats and the Biden campaign. The proposal includes calls for transitioning to 100 percent clean electricity by 2035 and slashing subsidies for the fossil fuel industry.

Inslee addressed the parallels between the climate crisis and the coronavirus outbreak in his interview with Biden, stating at one point that the former vice president would bring "honesty" to his role in the White House, "which we don't have right now."