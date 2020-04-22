Jay Inslee endorses Biden after conversations on climate change

Washington Gov. Jay InsleeJay Robert InsleeFacebook faces new challenge with coronavirus protesters OVERNIGHT ENERGY: Oil trades at lowest price in history after slipping into negative pricing | Democratic Deepwater Horizon anniversary report criticizes administration's offshore drilling policies | Biden floats expansion of climate platform Here's when all 50 states plan to reopen after coronavirus restrictions MORE (D), who centered his short-lived 2020 presidential campaign around climate change, said Wednesday that he would endorse former Vice President Joe BidenJoe BidenValerie Jarrett: 'No chance' Michelle Obama will be Biden's VP The Hill's Campaign Report: Virus takes toll on campaign fundraising in March Democrats' Potemkin Village of Unity MORE's White House bid after receiving assurances that the issue would be a major focus of his administration.
“I am convinced, beyond the shadow of a doubt, that this will be a major driving force of his administration," Inslee told The New York Times in an interview published on Wednesday. “I think what you’re going to see is an increased commitment to some shorter-term actions and he’s been very open to that.”
Folks, we just launched a special #EarthDay episode of Here's the Deal! Governor @JayInslee joins me for a discussion on COVID-19, climate change, and why he's supporting our campaign.— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) April 22, 2020
Listen to the full episode now: https://t.co/gfVHzRcDXo pic.twitter.com/DRJyrZ5njV
“I have asked my campaign to commence a process to meaningfully engage with more voices from the climate movement,” he added.