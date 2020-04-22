Biden attacks on Trump coronavirus response to range from 'coverup' to 'chaos'

Joe Biden Joe BidenValerie Jarrett: 'No chance' Michelle Obama will be Biden's VP The Hill's Campaign Report: Virus takes toll on campaign fundraising in March Democrats' Potemkin Village of Unity MORE’s presidential campaign is laying out its messaging campaign against President Trump Donald John TrumpPelosi: Trump 'engaged in distractions' amid 'total failure' on testing Harvard responds to Trump: Taxpayer funds will aid students affected by coronavirus Poll: More than 70 percent of Americans support coronavirus stay-at-home orders MORE over the White House’s response to the coronavirus pandemic, which has forced itself to the center stage of the 2020 race.

In a memo sent Tuesday to surrogates and Democratic strategists that was obtained by The Hill, the Biden campaign encourages allies to focus their responses around “the four C’s” – support for the “Chinese government’s obvious spin,” “Coverup,” “Chaos” and “Corporate favoritism.”

“Donald Trump hasn’t taken responsibility for fighting coronavirus, or for the mistakes he has made in failing to do so. He ignored the warnings from health experts, from his own advisers, and from Joe Biden. He squandered precious time during which he should have been preparing. The result: America is seeing the worst death toll from the coronavirus of any country, and precipitous loss of jobs,” wrote Kate Bedingfield, Biden’s deputy campaign manager.

The memo cited Trump's early praise for China’s response to the pandemic despite concerns Beijing was downplaying the virus’s spread, saying the president “turned a blind eye to an emerging global danger” because he “was focused on appeasing China’s leaders as he was trying to clean up the mess in trade relations.”



The memo also underscores early dismissals from Trump about the severity of the coronavirus, noting comments in which he said he was not fearful that the virus would turn into a pandemic.

The Biden campaign went on to slam a subsequent “chaotic, disorganized, under-powered response,” noting the disbanding of the National Security Council’s Directorate for Global Health Security and Biodefense, and accused the White House of “corporate favoritism” by not enacting the Defense Production Act (DPA), which allows the White House to force industries to produce needed equipment.

“Due to Trump’s mismanagement, our economy is in a tailspin, the impact is crushing the American middle class and working families daily, and Trump refuses to stand up to big corporations and help us climb out of this hole as fast as possible,” Bedingfield wrote.

Bedingfield noted in the memo, which was first reported by Axios, that “many” of its recipients had sought guidance from the Biden campaign as to how to talk about the coronavirus and Trump’s response.

The former vice president’s campaign appears to view the White House’s handling of the coronavirus as a useful contrast between Biden and Trump as the pandemic has infected over 825,000 people in America, killed over 45,000 and sent millions of people into unemployment.

Biden has laid out a litany of plans to combat the coronavirus, including widespread use of the DPA, boosting testing and providing more funding for state and local governments in federal relief packages.

“The bottom line: if Donald Trump had listened to Joe Biden, fewer Americans would be dying, losing loved ones, losing their jobs, or losing their retirement savings,” wrote Bedingfield. “Crucially, Trump has continued to abjectly fail us -- to this day.”

The White House had earlier predicted Biden would take a “soft” approach toward China over past dismissals of Beijing’s economic threat to the U.S. and his son’s business dealings there.

The Trump campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Hill regarding the Biden campaign’s memo.