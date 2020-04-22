Biden jokes he's picking Julia Louis-Dreyfus as running mate

Presumptive Democratic president nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenValerie Jarrett: 'No chance' Michelle Obama will be Biden's VP The Hill's Campaign Report: Virus takes toll on campaign fundraising in March Democrats' Potemkin Village of Unity MORE joked late Tuesday that he plans to pick actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus as his running mate for the November election.

The former vice president jokingly told “The Late Late Show with James Corden” that he wanted to choose the “Veep” star as his vice presidential candidate.

“Everyone is talking and wondering about who your running mate is going to be. I’ve heard as an exclusive on this show you’re gonna tell us who it is. Who’s it gonna be?” Corden asked.

“Well, I’m gonna tell you if you keep it quiet,” Biden responded as Corden said “literally no one is watching.”

“All right. Julia Louis-Dreyfus is gonna be my person,” he said. “I think she has all the experience in the world. I’m not sure she’ll do it, but that’s my choice.”

#LateLateShow exclusive: @JoeBiden reveals his 2020 running mate! pic.twitter.com/6fh3tF41Is — The Late Late Show with James Corden (@latelateshow) April 22, 2020

Louis-Dreyfus plays a fictional vice president in the television series “Veep” who ran in the 2012 presidential primary race and lost to the eventual nominee.

Speculation has been circling about whom Biden will pick as his running mate. The former vice president said on the show that he plans to announce the members of his selection committee, who will help decide on his running mate, by May 1.

Possible vice presidential candidates being discussed include Democratic Sens. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisValerie Jarrett: 'No chance' Michelle Obama will be Biden's VP Trump immigration vow stirs serious blowback Biden says he would pick Michelle Obama as running mate 'in a heartbeat' MORE (Calif.), Amy Klobuchar Amy KlobucharValerie Jarrett: 'No chance' Michelle Obama will be Biden's VP McConnell blocks Paul's proposal on emergency remote voting GOP senator: 'Unacceptable' that Congress is in recess amid coronavirus MORE (Minn.), Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth WarrenOn The Money: Senate passes 4B coronavirus relief package | Confusion reigns as IRS starts issuing coronavirus payments | Why oil prices fell into negative territory — and why it might happen again Valerie Jarrett: 'No chance' Michelle Obama will be Biden's VP The Intercept's Grim: Warren as Biden VP could be 'Dick Cheney situation' MORE (Mass.) and Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D).

Biden committed earlier in the primary to selecting a woman to serve as his running mate.