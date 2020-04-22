Stacey Abrams says she 'shares concern' about Biden 'not picking woman of color' as running mate

Georgia Democrat Stacey Abrams suggested Wednesday that former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenValerie Jarrett: 'No chance' Michelle Obama will be Biden's VP The Hill's Campaign Report: Virus takes toll on campaign fundraising in March Democrats' Potemkin Village of Unity MORE should choose a woman of color as his running mate in an effort to have the Democratic ticket reflect the diversity of America.

Biden, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, has committed to choosing a woman, but not specifically a woman of color, as his running mate.

“How important is it do you think for Biden to make that commitment, and do you think that not choosing a woman of color, a black woman actually, is a slap in the face to the black female voters who are credited, really, for reviving his candidacy?” ABC’s “The View” host Sunny Hostin Sunny HostinABC's Hostin warns masks could result in racial profiling, arrests: 'A real concern' Christie: Media, Trump in death spiral Meghan McCain shares rare agreement with Trump: WHO 'spewing Chinese propaganda for a very long time' MORE asked Abrams Wednesday.

“I think Vice President Biden is going to make a smart choice, and I appreciate the fact that he has lifted up women as being a necessary partner in this. I would share your concern about not picking a woman of color because women of color, particularly black women, are the strongest part of the Democratic Party,” Abrams responded.

Stacey Abrams tells @TheView she thinks that Vice President Biden is “going to make a smart choice” in picking a running mate, but adds that she does have “concerns” about Biden “not picking a woman of color.” https://t.co/53N8arecl2 pic.twitter.com/KNpe5yNBx3 — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) April 22, 2020

Black female voters have been credited for largely driving Democratic wins.

In the 2018 midterm elections, 92 percent of black women voted for Democratic candidates, according to data reported by Pew Research, citing exit polls.

Abrams said that loyalty from black women isn’t just about how they vote, it’s about “how we work.”

“And if we want to signal that that work will continue, that we are going to reach not just to certain segments of our community but to the entire country, then we need a ticket that reflects the diversity of America,” she said.

Abrams, the former Democratic leader in the Georgia state House and the party's 2018 nominee for governor, is one of several names being circulated as a potential running mate for Biden.

Last week, Abrams told Elle magazine she would be an “excellent” running mate for Biden, and as far back as February she said she'd be honored to be the vice presidential pick for whoever secured the 2020 nomination.

Other Democratic lawmakers floated as potential running mates include Biden's former primary opponents Sens. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and Kamala Harris (D-Calif.).

Warren last week said she’d say yes if Biden asked her to be on the ticket, and Harris said she’d be honored to serve with Biden.