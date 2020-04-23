Ocasio-Cortez says she will vote for Biden in November

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Alexandria Ocasio-CortezThe Hill's Campaign Report: Florida in play as Biden takes lead in poll Liberal group backs challenger to Engel in Democratic primary Earth Day goes online amid coronavirus pandemic MORE (D-N.Y.) said late on Wednesday that she will vote for presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenBiden leads in three crucial Rust Belt states: Poll Biden leads Trump in Michigan: poll Trump says coronavirus 'may not come back at all' MORE in the coming November election.

The moment came during the congresswoman’s livestream discussion with rapper Fat Joe on Instagram on Wednesday night.

At the start of the roughly hourlong discussion on Wednesday, the rapper told her: “It’s three things you can do: You can vote for Trump, you can vote for Biden or you can not vote at all. Who you going to vote for?”

ADVERTISEMENT

“In November, I’m going to be voting for Joe Biden,” she responded. “But that’s what I’m going to be doing.”

“So, is this the first time you said you voting for Biden?” Fat Joe asked.

“I mean, I’ve been saying this whole time that we got to support the Democratic nominee,” she said, but she added: “This is the time where I’m saying it declaratively like this.”

Ocasio-Cortez had previously been a surrogate for Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersWhat will Bernie Sanders voters decide in the election this year? OVERNIGHT ENERGY: Trump says national parks to start reopening | Oil prices begin recovery amid pressure to finance struggling industry | Al Gore endorses Biden Al Gore endorses Biden for president MORE (I-Vt.) before he ended his presidential campaign late last month and announced he would be endorsing his former rival last week.

"We need you in the White House. I will do all that I can to see that that happens, Joe," Sanders said at the time.

"Today, I am asking all Americans — I'm asking every Democrat, I'm asking every independent, I'm asking a lot of Republicans — to come together in this campaign to support your candidacy, which I endorse," Sanders added.

Days after his endorsement, Ocasio-Cortez, who said she would like to see the former vice president take a more progressive stance on certain issues, was reluctant to say in an interview whether she planned to back Biden in the coming election.

“We’ll see,” Ocasio-Cortez said when pressed about endorsing the former vice president then. “We’re having conversations with Biden’s team and trying to figure out what some of these policy conversations will look like.”

“I would love to see the vice president clarify and deepen his policy stances on certain issues. But aside from that, I think it’s incredibly important we support the Democratic nominee in November,” she added at the time.