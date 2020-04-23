Whitmer says she'll support Biden 'any way that I can be helpful' when asked about spot on ticket

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) said on Thursday that she is willing to support presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenBiden leads in three crucial Rust Belt states: Poll Biden leads Trump in Michigan: poll Trump says coronavirus 'may not come back at all' MORE's White House bid in any way when asked about possibly serving as his running mate.

"I think Joe Biden would be a phenomenal president. I am a big fan of his. I am a big supporter of his, and I'm going to support him in any way that I think will be helpful," Whitmer told CNN of the former vice president.

"I'll be very frank with you, the job I want is the one that I have," the governor said. "I worked for two years to become the governor of the state of Michigan, and while it's been challenging and there have been some tough days, there's no place I'd rather be than right here in my home state, making decisions that are saving people's lives. It's the honor of my lifetime to be here."

"I am honored to be included in a bigger conversation, but that's not something I'm promoting, that's not something I'm spending energy on," she added, referring to Biden's pool of potential running mates.

Whitmer has received praise from Democrats, including Biden, for her coronavirus response. She has instituted some of the nation's toughest restrictions in her state, which has been hammered by the pandemic.

Biden, who has pledged to choose a woman as a running mate, confirmed earlier this month that he was considering Whitmer for the spot.

“She made the list in my mind two months ago,” Biden told MSNBC host Brian Williams.

Biden is also said to be considering former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams and Sens. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth WarrenWarren endorses 20 Democratic women for down-ballot races Stacey Abrams says she 'shares concern' about Biden 'not picking woman of color' as running mate Democrats want Biden to go early with VP pick MORE (D-Mass.) and Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisWhy Biden needs a black woman as his VP Senators poke fun at Warner over tuna melt: 'I think you're doing it wrong' Stacey Abrams says she 'shares concern' about Biden 'not picking woman of color' as running mate MORE (D-Calif.) for a spot on the Democratic ticket.