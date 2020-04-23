The Hill's Campaign Report: States divided over when to reopen amid pandemic

Welcome to The Hill’s Campaign Report, your daily rundown on all the latest news in the 2020 presidential, Senate and House races. Did someone forward this to you? Click here to subscribe.

The political divide over how and when to reopen the U.S. economy is deepening across the country, with Republican southern governors becoming the first to move to reopen their states’ businesses amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The governors of Georgia, South Carolina, Florida and Texas have already began lifting restrictions, citing the need for their states’ economies to get back on track amid rising unemployment numbers across the country.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) has led one of the most aggressive reopening efforts, calling on parts of the economy across the state, including close-contact businesses like nail salons, barbershops and massage studios, to open as soon as Friday.

However, Kemp has faced backlash for the move, including from the leader of his own party, President Trump Donald John TrumpGOP lawmaker calls McConnell remarks on state bankruptcy 'shameful and indefensible' Newsom wants to train 10,000 contact tracers in California Biden leads in three crucial Rust Belt states: Poll MORE. Trump’s public break from Kemp on the issue led to Georgia GOP Rep. Doug Collins Douglas (Doug) Allen CollinsPolitical divide on reopening deepens as Southern states move forward Senate battle hinges on four races Top Georgia Republican endorses Doug Collins Senate bid MORE to side with the president over his own state’s governor.

“The president wants the country open. I want the country open. The governor wants the country open. The problem is how do you do it? And I think that's the problem with leadership,” Collins said on “Fox & Friends.”

But there’s a backstory to Collins’s latest statement: remember, he is running for Senate against Sen. Kelly Loeffler Kelly LoefflerPolitical divide on reopening deepens as Southern states move forward Senate battle hinges on four races Trump taps members of Congress to advise on reopening MORE, a Republican whom Kemp appointed to the seat vacated by retired Sen. Johnny Isakson Johnny IsaksonSenate battle hinges on four races Top Georgia Republican endorses Doug Collins Senate bid Loeffler liquidates stocks amid uproar over trades after Senate coronavirus briefing MORE (R). Loeffler has remained supportive of Kemp.

“Senator Loeffler, like Governor Kemp, is working to make sure we reopen our economy and get back to work in a safe and healthy way,” Loeffler’s spokesman said in a statement to The Hill.

Meanwhile, Democrats have continued hitting the Republican governors looking reopen their economies in the very-near future.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Alexandria Ocasio-CortezThe Hill's Campaign Report: Florida in play as Biden takes lead in poll Liberal group backs challenger to Engel in Democratic primary Earth Day goes online amid coronavirus pandemic MORE (N.Y.) tweeted on Thursday that GOP governors like Kemp “are sending vulnerable workers to die w/ false claims of safety.”

Expect to see escalation in the political fight to reopen as the crisis in the U.S. continues.

Trump is moving to shore up his political base amid growing criticism of his handling of the coronavirus crisis. The president has made several efforts in recent days to bolster his most fervent supporters, led by his new moves to restrict immigration. Niall Stanage reports.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D), whose response to the coronavirus has been widely popular in her home state, says she’ll do whatever she can to help Biden win the White House, whether she’s his running mate or not. Julia Manchester reports.

Madison Gesiotto: What will Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersWhat will Bernie Sanders voters decide in the election this year? OVERNIGHT ENERGY: Trump says national parks to start reopening | Oil prices begin recovery amid pressure to finance struggling industry | Al Gore endorses Biden Al Gore endorses Biden for president MORE voters decide in the election this year?

David Schultz: How the coronavirus could impact the election this year



Ocasio-Cortez, one of the most prominent backers of Sen. Bernie Sanders’s (I-Vt.) unsuccessful bid for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, said that she will vote for Biden in November, The Hill’s Aris Folley reports.

Reuters/Ipsos: Biden leads in three critical battleground states.

Biden: 54 percent

Trump: 38 percent

Biden: 50 percent

Trump: 42 percent

Biden: 49 percent

Trump: 41 percent

