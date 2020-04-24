Biden predicts Trump will try to delay November election

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenThe Hill's Campaign Report: States divided over when to reopen amid pandemic Poll: 62 percent of 18-34-year-olds support Sanders' endorsement of Biden Ex-Sanders campaign aide Nina Turner on why ideology is more important than race for Biden VP pick MORE on Thursday at an online fundraiser predicted that President Trump Donald John TrumpNew Mexico governor extends stay-at-home order: 'We're not ready to ease up' Coronavirus culture war over reopening economy hits Capitol Hill Challenge China and the WHO—but not while the pandemic rages MORE would try and push back November's general election because the president thinks that is the "only way he can possibly win."

“Mark my words I think he is gonna try to kick back the election somehow, come up with some rationale why it can’t be held,” Biden told supporters, adding that doing so is "the only way [Trump] thinks he can possibly win.”

Biden also criticized Trump’s apathy towards the U.S. Postal Service’s dire financial situation, asserting that the president is “trying to undermine the election with false claims of voter fraud and threatening to block essential COVID assistance if any extra funds go to the U.S. Postal Service.”

“It’s un-American,” Biden said of Trump’s behavior.

“We have to figure out how we are going to conduct a full and fair and safe election in November and no one should have to risk their lives to cast a ballot,” Biden added.

The presumptive Democratic presidential nominee said that as president he would restore the Voting Rights Act, and support same-day voter registration while working to pass the Safe Elections Act which would "boost funding for states to file a new secure, paper-based ballot voting systems."

The former vice president continued, saying that he would also work to curb foreign interference in future elections, mentioning Russia’s interference in the last general election.

“I guarantee, I promise you the Russians did interfere in our election and I guarantee you they are doing it again with two other major actors,” Biden said, though he didn’t mention specifically who were the other “major actors.”

Trump campaign communications director Tim Murtagh told The Hill in an emailed statement that Biden's comments are “the incoherent, conspiracy theory ramblings of a lost candidate who is out of touch with reality. Perhaps he also missed the news that the infamous Steele Dossier, central to the Russian Collusion Hoax, was likely compiled with Russian disinformation. That’s the real Russian collusion.”

Biden also mentioned Wisconsin’s recent controversial elections, in which a Supreme Court decision kept in-person voting happening, despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“We are meeting with and assembling the major civil rights leader across the country to determine whether or not and how we can’t make sure we don’t see a repeat of the Wisconsin primary,” Biden said.

The Hill has reached out to the Trump campaign for comment.

Updated at 8:30 a.m.