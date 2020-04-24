Jill Biden says Michelle Obama would be 'wonderful' as vice president

Jill Biden, wife of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden Joe BidenThe Hill's Campaign Report: States divided over when to reopen amid pandemic Poll: 62 percent of 18-34-year-olds support Sanders' endorsement of Biden Ex-Sanders campaign aide Nina Turner on why ideology is more important than race for Biden VP pick MORE, on Friday said she would "love" to see former First Lady Michelle Obama Michelle LeVaughn Robinson ObamaThe Hill's Morning Report - Presented by Facebook - Senate sends 3 billion coronavirus package to House Valerie Jarrett: 'No chance' Michelle Obama will be Biden's VP The Hill's Campaign Report: Virus takes toll on campaign fundraising in March MORE as her husband's running mate.

"I’d love it if Michelle would agree to it," Biden told CNN. "But you know, I think she's had it with politics. I don't know. She's so good at everything she does. That would be wonderful."

Biden, who was vice president to Obama's husband, former President Barack Obama Barack Hussein ObamaPoll: 62 percent of 18-34-year-olds support Sanders' endorsement of Biden Obama: Still no 'coherent national' coronavirus plan in US The Hill's Campaign Report: Florida in play as Biden takes lead in poll MORE, said earlier this week that he'd pick Michelle Obama as his vice president "in a heartbeat."

“She’s brilliant. She knows the way around. She is a really fine woman. The Obamas are great friends,” Biden told Pittsburgh’s KDKA. “I don’t think she has any desire to live near the White House again."

With Biden now the presumptive Democratic nominee, the presidential campaign is now focused in part on his choice of running mate. Biden has promised to select a woman.

"There's so many qualified, strong women, and you've seen them in the process that we've gone through. So I'm going to leave that up to him," Jill Biden told CNN. "I think that Joe has always said that he and Barack shared the same values and that's what was so important to him and that's why they got along so well. And I think that's what he'll look for, a woman who will share the same values as he does."

Michelle Obama plans to endorse Biden, following her husband's endorsement this month. It is not clear whether she will hit the campaign trail for him ahead of the November election.

The former first lady has faced calls in the past to run for president herself and repeatedly denied any interest.

"There’s zero chance," she said last fall. “There are so many ways to improve this country and build a better world, and I keep doing plenty of them, from working with young people to helping families lead healthier lives. But sitting behind the desk in the Oval Office will never be one of them. It’s just not for me.”