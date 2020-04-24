Biden has slim lead over Trump in Florida in new Fox News poll

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenThe Hill's Campaign Report: States divided over when to reopen amid pandemic Poll: 62 percent of 18-34-year-olds support Sanders' endorsement of Biden Ex-Sanders campaign aide Nina Turner on why ideology is more important than race for Biden VP pick MORE has a narrow lead over President Trump Donald John TrumpNew Mexico governor extends stay-at-home order: 'We're not ready to ease up' Coronavirus culture war over reopening economy hits Capitol Hill Challenge China and the WHO—but not while the pandemic rages MORE in Florida, according to a Fox News poll.

In the poll of registered Florida voters, Biden edged out Trump 46-43 percent in a head-to-head matchup, which falls within the poll's margin of error, while 12 percent said that they were still undecided on who they would vote for in November's general election.

Trump's largest leads in the poll came from white voters (+18), white voters without a college degree (+24), and conservatives (+41). These marks are lower than the numbers he got in 2016 when he won Florida over Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonEXCLUSIVE: Voters in swing states trust governors over Trump on reopening economy, poll finds Biden holds wide lead over Trump in New Jersey: poll The Memo: Trump shores up base amid crisis MORE by just one point.

Meanwhile, Biden excelled with women voters in the Sunshine State, holding a 12-point lead over the president. He also did well with the Hispanic (+18) and independent (+11) vote. Comparatively, Clinton in 2016 won the women and Hispanic vote by four and 27 points, respectively, but lost the independent vote in the state by 4 points.

Overall, Trump scored a 51 percent approval rating, while 47 percent of surveyed Florida voters said that they disapproved of his job performance.

“The discrepancy between the approval number and the vote is telling,” GOP pollster Daron Shaw, who directs the poll with Democrat Chris Anderson, said. “It suggests some may be okay with what Trump’s doing, but dislike how he handles himself. Those are voters the White House will be targeting over the next six months.”

Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis Ronald Dion DeSantisMost Floridians don't want state to reopen yet, despite push from governor: poll Protesters gather in front of Michigan governor's house to call on her to reopen the state The Hill's Campaign Report: Florida in play as Biden takes lead in poll MORE notched a higher job approval than Trump, with 59 percent of voters saying that they approved of the job DeSantis has done as governor, while 33 percent disapproved.